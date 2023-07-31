 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 USFL Championship Game
Northwestern hiring veteran college coach Skip Holtz as temporary special assistant, AP source says
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
Cup playoff grid after Richmond
Syndication: The Des Moines Register
Nebraska’s Myles Farmer is suspended indefinitely as coach Matt Rhule opens first preseason camp

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_aces_230731.jpg
Who can challenge the Aces?
SatouSabally.jpg
Sabally’s case for WNBA Most Improved Player
nbc_pl_sstopplayscomp_230731.jpg
Top goals, skills and saves from PL Summer Series

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 USFL Championship Game
Northwestern hiring veteran college coach Skip Holtz as temporary special assistant, AP source says
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
Cup playoff grid after Richmond
Syndication: The Des Moines Register
Nebraska’s Myles Farmer is suspended indefinitely as coach Matt Rhule opens first preseason camp

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_aces_230731.jpg
Who can challenge the Aces?
SatouSabally.jpg
Sabally’s case for WNBA Most Improved Player
nbc_pl_sstopplayscomp_230731.jpg
Top goals, skills and saves from PL Summer Series

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Cleveland Guardians trade pitcher Aaron Civale to Tampa Bay Rays for prospect

  
Published July 31, 2023 05:11 PM
Cleveland Guardians v Chicago White Sox

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 30: Aaron Civale #43 of the Cleveland Guardians throws a pitch during the first inning of a game against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 30, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The Cleveland Guardians traded starting pitcher Aaron Civale to the Tampa Bay Rays for first base prospect Kyle Manzardo on Monday.

The Guardians announced the trade on social media one day before the trade deadline.

Civale’s name has been thrown around in trade speculation for weeks, which has coincided with the right-hander pitching as well as he has in several seasons. Civale posted a 1.45 ERA in six July starts.

On Sunday, Civale pitched six scoreless innings in a win over the Chicago White Sox to improve to 5-2.

The move is a bit surprising from Cleveland’s standpoint since the Guardians are just one-half game out of first place in the AL Central and they have several pitchers, including ace Shane Bieber out with injuries.