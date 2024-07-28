Cubs vs. Royals Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for July 28

It’s Sunday, July 28, and the Chicago Cubs (50-56) and Kansas City Royals (57-48) are set to square off for a third time this weekend at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO. The Cubs sit a disappointing 5th in the National League Central while the Royals are in contention for the playoffs sitting in 3rd place in the American League Central. Chicago knocked off the Royals 9-4 yesterday.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Cubs vs. Royals live today

● Date: Sunday, July 28, 2024

● Time: 2:10 PM EST

● Site: Kauffman Stadium

● City: Kansas City, MO

● TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Kansas City, Marquee Sports Network

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game odds for Cubs vs. Royals

The latest odds as of Sunday afternoon:

● Money Line : Cubs +145, Royals -175

● Spread : Cubs +1.5 (-135), Royals -1.5 (+110)

● Over/Under : 9 runs

Don’t get caught having to brown bag it. Join Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 12P Eastern for Lunch Money on X. Let’s earn money today for lunch tomorrow! #nbcsportsbet

Recent team stats for Chicago vs. Kansas City

● The Cubs sit 6 games out of a wild card position entering play today. They are 4-6 in the last 10. The Cubs are 23-31 on the road with an overall run differential of -11.

● Despite the loss yesterday, the Royals have been dominant at home owning a record of 36-21 at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals are 5-5 in their last 10 overall. Their overall run differential is +75.

Probable starting pitchers for Cubs vs. Royals

● Today’s pitching matchup (July 28): Javier Assad vs. Cole Ragans

○ Cubs: Assad (4-3, 3.15) has allowed 31 earned runs and 81 hits while striking out 81 over 88.2 innings

○ Royals: Ragans (7-6, 3.23 ERA) has allowed 44 earned runs and 101 hits while striking out 146 over 122.2 innings

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cubs vs. Royals on July 28, 2024

· The Royals have failed to cover the Run Line in 7 of their last 9 games

· The Royals have won 4 of their last 5 games against NL Central teams

· Bobby Witt, Jr. has at least one hit in eight consecutive games (18-31) for the Royals

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Cubs vs. Royals game

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Cubs vs. Royals game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending the Royals

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending the Royals

- Total runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards the OVER 9 Total Runs

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)