Top News

Jeimer Candelario
Reds designate $45M infielder Jeimer Candelario for assignment after injury-plagued stint
NFL: Denver Broncos at Cincinnati Bengals
2025 Cincinnati Bengals Fantasy Preview: Is Chase Brown a locked-in RB1 in a healthy Bengals offense?
Luisangel Acuna
Mets send rookie infielder Luisangel Acuna to minors in roster shuffle

Top Clips

nbc_roto_essenguequeen_250624.jpg
Essengue has edge to be drafted over Queen
newell.jpg
Take Newell to be drafted over Sorber
Kon_Knueppel__mpx.jpg
Target Knueppel’s NBA draft top-four exacta odds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Diamondbacks sign James McCann to 1-year deal

  
Published June 24, 2025 11:41 AM

Arizona signed James McCann to a major league contract following his release from the Atlanta Braves, and the 35-year-old catcher joined the Diamondbacks for their game against the Chicago White Sox.

Arizona also designated catcher Aramis Garcia for assignment.

McCann agreed to a one-year contract for the $760,000 minimum while in the major leagues and $180,000 while in the minors. With 99 days remaining in the season, McCann would receive $404,516 should he remain in the majors the rest of the way.

He signed a minor league deal with the Braves on April 8 and was released, which allowed him to sign with Arizona. Over 41 games with Triple-A Gwinnett, he hit .297 with six homers and 30 RBIs.

A second-round draft pick in 2011 by Detroit, McCann has played 11 seasons in the majors with the Tigers (2014-18), White Sox (2019-20), Mets (2021-22) and Orioles (2023-24). He has batted .241 over his career with 92 homers and 373 RBIs.

McCann was selected to the 2019 All-Star Game. That season with the White Sox, he set career highs in hits (120), homers (18) and RBIs (60).