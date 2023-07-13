 Skip navigation
ESPN's Dick Vitale diagnosed with cancer for a 3rd time
ESPN’s Dick Vitale diagnosed with cancer for a 3rd time
nbc_alwestaleast_230712.jpg
Betting Baseball: Bet the EDGE Talks Futures
Eliud Kipchoge Berlin Marathon
Eliud Kipchoge to return to Berlin Marathon, site of world records

Dodgers acquire pitcher Tyson Miller from Brewers for cash

  
Published July 13, 2023 10:24 AM
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JUNE 14: Tyson Miller #50 of the Milwaukee Brewers delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the eighth inning at Target Field on June 14, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Brewers 4-2. (Photo by Nick Wosika/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired right-handed pitcher Tyson Miller from the Milwaukee Brewers for cash on Wednesday.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers placed righty reliever Daniel Hudson on the 60-day injured list with a right knee MCL sprain.

Miller was designated for assignment on July 8. He had a 5.79 ERA and seven strikeouts in seven games with the Brewers.

The 27-year-old has been in the major leagues for parts of three seasons with the Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers and Brewers. Miller is 1-2 with a 7.92 ERA to go with 15 strikeouts and 14 walks in that span.

Miller was chosen by the Cubs in the fourth round of the 2016 amateur draft.