Dodgers reward manager Dave Roberts with 4-year contract extension that runs through 2029

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Minnesota at Rutgers
Big Ten Tournament - Northwestern vs. Minnesota Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats
NCAA Basketball: Providence at Xavier
Big East Tournament - Butler vs. Providence Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
NCAA Basketball: Big 12 Conference Tournament First Round - Arizona State vs Kansas State
Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley to reportedly return for 11th season

Top Clips

nbc_golf_livefrom_calvinpeete_250311.jpg
Peete’s journey from peddler to PGA Tour champion
nbc_golf_livefrom_playerobligations_250311.jpg
Clashing interests at play with media obligations
nbc_golf_livefrom_schauffelediscussion_250311.jpg
Schauffele hoping to trust swing at The Players

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Minnesota at Rutgers
Big Ten Tournament - Northwestern vs. Minnesota Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats
NCAA Basketball: Providence at Xavier
Big East Tournament - Butler vs. Providence Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
NCAA Basketball: Big 12 Conference Tournament First Round - Arizona State vs Kansas State
Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley to reportedly return for 11th season

Top Clips

nbc_golf_livefrom_calvinpeete_250311.jpg
Peete’s journey from peddler to PGA Tour champion
nbc_golf_livefrom_playerobligations_250311.jpg
Clashing interests at play with media obligations
nbc_golf_livefrom_schauffelediscussion_250311.jpg
Schauffele hoping to trust swing at The Players

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Dodgers reward manager Dave Roberts with 4-year contract extension that runs through 2029

  
Published March 11, 2025 11:44 PM
How Ohtani's pitching timeline impacts fantasy ADP
March 7, 2025 02:54 PM
With the Dodgers slowing down Shohei Ohtani's pitching rehab, James Schiano details why fantasy managers shouldn't hesitate to select the superstar first overall in drafts this spring.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Dave Roberts has signed a four-year contract extension to manage the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers through 2029, the team announced Tuesday.

Multiple reports on Monday said it was worth $32.4 million. At that figure he could have the highest average salary among managers, topping a five-year deal in 2024 for Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell worth more than $40 million.

Roberts heads into his 10th season at the helm with the highest winning percentage in major league history at .627 (851-507). The 52-year-old manager guided the team to World Series titles last year and in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

He is well-liked by his players and known for a calming presence that has helped integrate superstar Shohei Ohtani and his fellow Japanese pitchers Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki into the clubhouse.

Under Roberts, the Dodgers have reached the playoffs nine straight years - a National League record - while winning four NL pennants and eight NL West titles.

“I am excited and grateful to continue this great journey with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the best organization in sports,” Roberts said in a statement. “Building my relationships with the players and the fans has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life, and it’s a privilege I do not take lightly.”

The Japan-born Roberts became the first manager of color in franchise history on Nov. 23, 2015, following a 10-year major league career.

“We could not be more thrilled about continuing our long-running partnership with Dave,” Andrew Friedman, president of baseball operations, said in a statement. “As we’ve preached time and time again, continuity and stability are staples of this organization, and we are incredibly excited that this agreement allows us to maintain our focus of working together towards bringing more championships to Los Angeles.”

The Dodgers open the season against the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo on March 18.