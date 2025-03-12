Dodgers reward manager Dave Roberts with 4-year contract extension that runs through 2029

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Dave Roberts has signed a four-year contract extension to manage the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers through 2029, the team announced Tuesday.

Multiple reports on Monday said it was worth $32.4 million. At that figure he could have the highest average salary among managers, topping a five-year deal in 2024 for Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell worth more than $40 million.

Roberts heads into his 10th season at the helm with the highest winning percentage in major league history at .627 (851-507). The 52-year-old manager guided the team to World Series titles last year and in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

He is well-liked by his players and known for a calming presence that has helped integrate superstar Shohei Ohtani and his fellow Japanese pitchers Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki into the clubhouse.

Under Roberts, the Dodgers have reached the playoffs nine straight years - a National League record - while winning four NL pennants and eight NL West titles.

“I am excited and grateful to continue this great journey with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the best organization in sports,” Roberts said in a statement. “Building my relationships with the players and the fans has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life, and it’s a privilege I do not take lightly.”

The Japan-born Roberts became the first manager of color in franchise history on Nov. 23, 2015, following a 10-year major league career.

“We could not be more thrilled about continuing our long-running partnership with Dave,” Andrew Friedman, president of baseball operations, said in a statement. “As we’ve preached time and time again, continuity and stability are staples of this organization, and we are incredibly excited that this agreement allows us to maintain our focus of working together towards bringing more championships to Los Angeles.”

The Dodgers open the season against the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo on March 18.