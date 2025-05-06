Dodgers’ Teoscar Hernández will have MRI after leaving vs. Marlins with tight hamstring

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tyler Callihan
Reds’ Tyler Callihan breaks his forearm trying for catch on inside-the-park homer
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/c_crop,h_863,w_1151,x_115,y_0/c_scale,h_1046,w_1395/l_rivals_logo_light_watermark2.png/o_70/c_limit,fl_relative,h_0.3,w_0.3/fl_layer_apply,g_south_west,x_0.04,y_0/f_png,q_auto/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/kwgc7ingel7ikxmbsjze
Tuesdays with Gorney: Recapping a busy weekend of major commits
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day One
Allyson Felix, Serena Williams, Gabby Douglas lead Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame class

Top Clips

nbc_roto_denverokc_250506.jpg
Nuggets can keep things close again vs. Thunder
nbc_roto_nykboston_250506.jpg
How to bet NYK-BOS series after Game 1 thriller
nbc_roto_gswminnestoa_250506.jpg
Take the under on Hield’s player prop in Game 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tyler Callihan
Reds’ Tyler Callihan breaks his forearm trying for catch on inside-the-park homer
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/c_crop,h_863,w_1151,x_115,y_0/c_scale,h_1046,w_1395/l_rivals_logo_light_watermark2.png/o_70/c_limit,fl_relative,h_0.3,w_0.3/fl_layer_apply,g_south_west,x_0.04,y_0/f_png,q_auto/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/kwgc7ingel7ikxmbsjze
Tuesdays with Gorney: Recapping a busy weekend of major commits
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day One
Allyson Felix, Serena Williams, Gabby Douglas lead Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame class

Top Clips

nbc_roto_denverokc_250506.jpg
Nuggets can keep things close again vs. Thunder
nbc_roto_nykboston_250506.jpg
How to bet NYK-BOS series after Game 1 thriller
nbc_roto_gswminnestoa_250506.jpg
Take the under on Hield’s player prop in Game 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Dodgers’ Teoscar Hernández will have MRI after leaving vs. Marlins with tight hamstring

  
Published May 6, 2025 12:03 PM

MIAMI — Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Teoscar Hernández will have an MRI on his left hamstring after he left in the fourth inning of the 7-4 victory against the Miami Marlins with tightness in his leg.

“I got word that it was tight — whether it was a hamstring, abductor,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “He’s a guy that just doesn’t come out of games by way of injury. That’s a little concerning, given the person.”

Hernández hit an RBI double for the Dodgers’ first run in the first inning and singled to right in the third. When Hernández returned to the dugout for the fourth, he was replaced by Chris Taylor.

Roberts said Hernández first experienced tightness after he chased and caught a ball hit in the gap by Javier Sanoja in the third.

With the possibility of Hernández landing on the injured list, Roberts said the team is discussing bringing up a player from the minors.

“(Tuesday) will be telling,” Roberts said.

In his second season with the Dodgers, Hernández began with a team-leading nine homers that was tied after Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run shot in the fifth to give Los Angeles a 5-0 lead against Miami.

Hernández is hitting .315 with 34 RBIs and 10 doubles with a .933 OPS this season.