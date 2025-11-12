Dodgers’ Tommy Edman to have ankle surgery, eyes spring training return
Published November 12, 2025 12:50 PM
LAS VEGAS — Los Angeles Dodgers utility player Tommy Edman will have right ankle surgery, general manager Brandon Gomes told reporters at the Major League Baseball GM meetings.
Gomes said Edman could be ready for spring training.
Edman has been dealing with a bad ankle since midway through the 2024 season when he was with St. Louis. He continued to play, was traded to the Dodgers that July and wound up the NL Championship Series MVP.
He batted just .143 in this year’s seven-game World Series victory over Toronto, but Edman made several crucial defensive plays at second base and center field to help the Dodgers repeat as champions.
Edman signed a five-year, $74 million contract last offseason.