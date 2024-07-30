Dodgers vs. Padres Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for July 30

It’s Tuesday, July 30, and the Los Angeles Dodgers (63-44) and San Diego Padres (57-51) begin a 2-game series at Petco Park in San Diego, CA.

The Dodgers enter the game after an off day. This past weekend they lost two of three to the American League West leading Houston Astros. The Padres did not play Monday either. They sit 6½ games behind the Dodgers in the National League West.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers vs. Padres live today

● Date: Tuesday, July 30, 2024

● Time: 9:40 PM EST

● Site: Petco Park

● City: San Diego, CA

● TV/Streaming: San Diego Padres, SportsNet LA, MLBN

Game odds for Dodgers vs. Padres

The latest odds as of Tuesday morning:

● Moneyline : Dodgers -135, Padres +115

● Spread : Dodgers -1.5 (+125), Padres +1.5 (-150)

● Over/Under : 7.5 runs

Recent team stats for Los Angeles vs. San Diego

● The Dodgers are 7-3 in their last 10. They are 29-24 on the road this season. Their overall run differential is +94. Shohei Ohtani has six hit in his last 4 games.

● The Padres are also 7-3 in their last 10. They are 26-28 at Petco Park this season. Their overall run differential is +34. Manny Machado has 4 hits in his last 9 ABs including 1 HR and 3 RBIs.

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers vs. Padres

● Today’s pitching matchup (July 30): Tyler Glasnow vs. Matt Waldron

○ Dodgers: Glasnow (8-6, 3.47 ERA) has allowed 44 earned runs and 76 hits while striking out 147 over 114 innings

○ Padres: Waldron (6-9, 3.64 ERA) has allowed 48 earned runs and 104 hits while striking out 103 over 118.2 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers vs. Padres on July 30, 2024

● The OVER is 7-3 in the Padres’ last 10 home games

● Each of the last 3 games between the Padres and the Dodgers have stayed UNDER the Total

● The Padres have covered the Run Line in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 2.79 units

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Dodgers vs. Padres game

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Dodgers vs. Padres game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning towards San Diego on the Moneyline (+115)

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Padres on the Run Line (-150)

- Total runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the OVER of 7.5 Total Runs (-110)

