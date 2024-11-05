 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rolex Paris Masters 2024 - Day 7
Zverev dispatches Humbert in straight sets to win Paris Masters
NHL: St. Louis Blues at Seattle Kraken
Blues defenseman Philip Broberg will miss 4-6 weeks with an apparent right leg injury
Screenshot 2024-11-04 at 6.29.34 PM.png
WWT Championship qualifiers include 18-year-old who won Tiger Woods’ junior event in 2022

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_big10preview_v2_241104.jpg
Analyzing top of Big Ten entering 2024-25 season
nbc_pl_silvaintv_v2_241104.jpg
Silva: Fulham ‘deserved three points’ v. Brentford
nbc_pl_mw10allgoalsv2_241104.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 10

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rolex Paris Masters 2024 - Day 7
Zverev dispatches Humbert in straight sets to win Paris Masters
NHL: St. Louis Blues at Seattle Kraken
Blues defenseman Philip Broberg will miss 4-6 weeks with an apparent right leg injury
Screenshot 2024-11-04 at 6.29.34 PM.png
WWT Championship qualifiers include 18-year-old who won Tiger Woods’ junior event in 2022

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_big10preview_v2_241104.jpg
Analyzing top of Big Ten entering 2024-25 season
nbc_pl_silvaintv_v2_241104.jpg
Silva: Fulham ‘deserved three points’ v. Brentford
nbc_pl_mw10allgoalsv2_241104.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 10

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Guardians’ All-Star David Fry has elbow surgery. Fry was postseason star for AL Central champions

  
Published November 4, 2024 08:16 PM
MLB: ALCS-New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians

Oct 18, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman David Fry (6) celebrates at second base in the eighth inning against the New York Yankees during game four of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

CLEVELAND — Guardians All-Star and postseason star David Fry had reconstructive surgery on his right elbow and is expected to need at least six months of rehab and recovery before he can hit for the defending AL Central champions.

The team said Monday that Fry, an invaluable utility player, underwent surgery on Wednesday in Dallas. Fry was unable to catch or play in the field for the final few months this season because of pain in his elbow.

The procedure was done by Dr. Keith Meister, who fixed Fry’s damaged ulnar collateral ligament, using a technique involving a hybrid/internal brace and tendon graft. The surgery also addressed a strained flexor tendon.

The brace is believed to accelerate the healing process compared to the traditional Tommy John surgery, which typically leads to a 12- to 15-month recovery.

The Guardians expect Fry will need 6 to 8 months before he can be their designated hitter. It will be up to a year of recovery before he plays in the field.

The 28-year-old Fry batted .263 with 14 homers and 51 RBIs this season. Fry believes he hurt his elbow on a throw to second base while catching against Toronto in June.

He was clutch in the playoffs, hitting a go-ahead homer in Game 4 at Detroit as the Guardians rallied to win the AL Division Series, and connecting for a walk-off, two-run homer in the 10th inning to beat the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the ALCS.

The Guardians had several other roster moves. Outfielder Myles Straw accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Columbus. Also, reliever James Karinchak was activated from the 60-day injured list, outrighted and has been granted free agency.

The team also activated left-hander Sam Hentges and right-hander Trevor Stephan from the 60-day injured list.

---

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB