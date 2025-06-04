Guardians pitcher Ben Lively has Tommy John surgery, expected to miss 12-18 months

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers
Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov wins the Ted Lindsay Award as the NHL’s most outstanding player
USA Swimming National Championships - Day 1
2025 Toyota U.S. Swimming Championships Results
NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum
NASCAR to have podium celebration for top three finishers in Cup, Xfinity races in Mexico

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cunhagoalsassists_250604.jpg
Every Cunha goal, assist from the PL season
nbc_golf_golfpodcastclipv4_250604.jpg
McIlroy having trouble finding level of motivation
nbc_imsa_detroitreview_250604.jpg
IMSA Detroit Grand Prix was a spectacle to behold

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers
Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov wins the Ted Lindsay Award as the NHL’s most outstanding player
USA Swimming National Championships - Day 1
2025 Toyota U.S. Swimming Championships Results
NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum
NASCAR to have podium celebration for top three finishers in Cup, Xfinity races in Mexico

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cunhagoalsassists_250604.jpg
Every Cunha goal, assist from the PL season
nbc_golf_golfpodcastclipv4_250604.jpg
McIlroy having trouble finding level of motivation
nbc_imsa_detroitreview_250604.jpg
IMSA Detroit Grand Prix was a spectacle to behold

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Guardians pitcher Ben Lively has Tommy John surgery, expected to miss 12-18 months

  
Published June 4, 2025 07:52 PM
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Cleveland Guardians

May 12, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Ben Lively (39) delivers a pitch in the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

David Richard-Imagn Images

CLEVELAND — Guardians pitcher Ben Lively had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Wednesday morning.

Dr. Keith Meister did a right elbow ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction with a flexor tendon repair on the 33-year-old Lively in Dallas.

Lively will have a postoperative recheck Thursday before reporting to the Guardians’ spring training complex in Goodyear, Arizona, to begin his rehabilitation. He is expected to miss 12-18 months.

Lively exited the May 12 game against the Milwaukee Brewers due to a strained right flexor tendon after going three scoreless innings. He felt some discomfort after a start at Washington on May 6, but didn’t experience it again until he threw a couple of warm up pitches in the game against the Brewers.

Lively was 2-2 with a 3.22 ERA in nine starts this season. He allowed only one run in 14 innings in three May starts.