Guardians vs. Tigers Game 3 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, and stats

The 2024 postseason for major league baseball has featured one fantastic finish after another. Monday in Cleveland was no different. In a scoreless 9th inning, All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase served up a 3-run home run to Kerry Carpenter and Detroit went on to win Game 2 by the score of 3-0 to even that series at 1 game apiece. Clase had not given up a run since August 30 and was the AL regular season saves leader with 47.

Tarik Skubal set the tone for the Tigers throwing 7 dominant, scoreless innings. The Guardians managed just 3 hits while striking out 11 times on the afternoon.

Game 3 is Wednesday is Motown. Alex Cobb will take the mound for Cleveland while Detroit has yet to announce its pitching plans for the pivotal game.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Guardians @ Tigers – Game 3

● Date: Wednesday, October 9, 2024

● Time: 3:08 PM ET

● Site: Comerica Park

● City: Detroit, MI

● TV/Streaming: TBS, TruTV, MAX

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game odds for Guardians @ Tigers

The latest odds as of Tuesday afternoon:

● Moneyline: Detroit Tigers (-110), Cleveland Guardians (-110)

● Spread: Tigers +1.5 (-190), Guardians -1.5 (+155)

● Total: 7

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Probable starting pitchers for Cleveland @ Detroit

● Wednesday’s pitching matchup (October 9): Alex Cobb vs. TBD

○ Tigers: TBD

○ Guardians: Cobb - (2-1, 2.76 ERA) has allowed 5 earned runs and 14 hits while striking out 10 over 16.1 innings.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Guardians @ Tigers

Alex Cobb was acquired by the Guardians on July 30 th from San Francisco.

from San Francisco. Cobb last appeared in the postseason while pitching for Tampa Bay in 2013 posting a record of 1-0 and a 1.54 ERA over 2 starts (11.2 innings).

The Guardians have won 66 out of the 102 games, or 64.7%, in which they’ve been favored.

In their last 10 games, the Tigers have cashed the OVER just twice.

Playoff History for Detroit and Cleveland

Tigers: Detroit upset the Houston Astros in the Wild Card round winning two straight in Texas. Prior to this season, the Tigers last qualified for the playoffs in 2014. They have won the World Series in 1935, 1945, 1968, and 1984.

Detroit upset the Houston Astros in the Wild Card round winning two straight in Texas. Prior to this season, the Tigers last qualified for the playoffs in 2014. They have won the World Series in 1935, 1945, 1968, and 1984. Guardians: Cleveland has an all-time record of 61-59. They have appeared in the World Series 6 times – 1920, 1948, 1954,1995, 1997, and 2016 – and lost 6 times.

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for Game 3 of the series between Cleveland and Detroit

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s Cleveland @ Detroit – Game 3 (we will revisit these once Detroit names its starter):



Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Guardians on the Moneyline

NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Guardians on the Moneyline Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Guardians on the Run Line

NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Guardians on the Run Line Total Runs : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Total of 7 Runs

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

