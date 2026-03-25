How to watch D-backs vs. Dodgers: TV/streaming info, schedule, preview, starting pitchers for Opening Day

The Los Angeles Dodgers will raise their 2025 World Series championship banner Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock and then welcome the Arizona Diamondbacks to Dodger Stadium for an 8:30 p.m. matchup.

Zac Gallen will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be starting for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles, which starts the season with two home series, held a 7-6 edge over Arizona in their 13 meetings last season.

See below for additional information on how to watch the Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers and a breakdown of the game. Also check out the schedule for the MLB on NBC and Peacock. There will be 27 prime-time MLB games featured across NBC, Peacock and NBCSN in 2026. NBC Sports will also stream one out-of-market game each day of the 2026 MLB season nationally on Peacock.

Click here to sign up for Peacock!

How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers:

When: Thursday, March 26

Thursday, March 26 Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California Time: 8 p.m. ET (8:30 p.m. first pitch)

8 p.m. ET (8:30 p.m. first pitch) TV : NBC

: NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Who are the announcers for Diamondbacks-Dodgers Opening Day?

Jason Benetti will provide play-by-play alongside analysts Luis Gonzalez and Orel Hershiser. The pregame show will be hosted by Bob Costas with analyst and three-time Dodgers’ NL Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers preview:

The Diamondbacks finished fourth in the NL West and missed the playoffs last year with an 80-82 record (losing their final five games). Since losing the 2023 World Series to the Texas Rangers in five games, Arizona has failed to return to the postseason and has the fifth-longest active division title drought (behind San Diego, Colorado, Miami and Pittsburgh).

Arionz enters its 10th season under manager Torey Lovullo (the third-longest tenured in Major League Baseball behind Tampa bay’s Kevin Cash (12th season) and the Dodgers’ Dave Roberts (11th season).

The Diamondbacks beefed up their starting lineup experience with third baseman Nolan Arenado (34, years old, in his 14th year) and first baseman/DH Carlos Santana (17th year at 39), who will play for his eighth team since 2022.

Arizona also will return its star trio of outfielder Corbin Carroll (the 2023 NL rookie of the year is coming off surgery for a broken bone in his right hand after a team-record 17 triples in 2025) , second baseman/DH Ketel Marte (the 2024 NLCS MVP who is the dean of the Diamondbacks in his 10th seasno) and shortstop/third baseman Geraldo Perdomo (who set career highs with 20 homers, 100 RBI and 27 steals last year).

Feb 22, 2026; Salt River Pima-Maricopa, Arizona, USA; Arizona Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) during the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

After back-to-back World Series championships, the Dodgers might have their best team yet. Los Angeles is (of course) led by four-time MVP Shohei Ohtani (who is three short of tying Barry Bonds’ record) and has won 12 of the past 14 NL West titles (a run interrupted by the Giants in 2021).

The team’s estimated $543.7 million payroll again leads the league (and nearly triples the Diamondbacks’ $190.1M), and the budget has grown with the addition of closer Edwin Diaz, who comes from the New York Mets after signing a three-year, $69 million deal. Right fielder Kyle Tucker was added from the Cubs on a four-year, $240M contract, which ranks second behind only Ohtani ($70M) for highest-average salary.

Diaz comes off an All-Star season with the third-best ERA (1.63) among relievers. Tucker has been an All-Star for four consecutive seasons and had 22 homers, 73 RBI and 25 steals in his only season with the Cubs.

Ohtani, who has more than 50 homers in each of the past two seasons, is expected to return as a starting pitcher this year for the first time in three years. He was back on the mound last June after undergoing elbow surgery in 2023 and had a 3.35 ERA last season (including the playoffs).

“On paper, it could be (the best team),” manager Dave Roberts said. " Looking at the guys in their prime, the experience, the talent, the starters, the pen, the depth of the young players … probably the best team we’ve had on paper.”

When do all 30 MLB teams have their Opening Day?

Team Date Opponent Time (TV) Arizona Diamondbacks Thursday, March 26 at Dodgers 8:30 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock) Athletics Friday, March 27 at Blue Jays 7:07 p.m. ET Atlanta Braves Friday, March 27 vs. Royals 7:15 p.m ET Baltimore Orioles Thursday, March 26 vs. Twins 3:05 p.m. ET Boston Red Sox Thursday, March 26 at Reds 4:10 p.m. ET Chicago Cubs Thursday, March 26 vs. Nationals 2:20 p.m. ET Chicago White Sox Thursday, March 26 at Brewers 2:10 p.m. ET Cincinnati Reds Thursday, March 26 vs. Red Sox 4:10 p.m. ET Cleveland Guardians Thursday, March 26 at Mariners 10:10 p.m. ET Colorado Rockies Friday, March 27 at Marlins 7:10 p.m. ET Detroit Tigers Thursday, March 26 at Padres 4:10 p.m. ET Houston Astros Thursday, March 26 vs. Angels 4:10 p.m. ET Kansas City Royals Friday, March 27 at Braves 7:15 p.m. ET Los Angeles Angels Thursday, March 26 at Astros 4:10 p.m. ET Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday, March 26 vs. Diamondbacks 8:30 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock) Miami Marlins Friday, March 27 vs. Rockies 7:10 p.m. ET Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, March 26 vs. White Sox 2:10 p.m. ET Minnesota Twins Thursday. March 26 at Orioles 3:05 p.m. ET New York Mets Thursday, March 26 vs. Pirates 1:15 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock New York Yankees Wednesday, March 25 at Giants 8:05 p.m. ET Philadelphia Phillies Thursday, March 26 vs. Rangers 4:15 p.m. ET Pittsburgh Pirates Thursday, March 26 at Mets 1:15 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, March 26 vs. Rays 4:15 p.m. ET San Diego Padres Thursday, March 26 vs. Tigers 4:10 p.m. ET San Francisco Giants Wednesday, March 25 vs. Yankees 8:05 p.m. ET Seattle Mariners Thursday, March 26 vs. Guardians 10:10 p.m. ET Tampa Bay Rays Thursday, March 26 at Cardinals 4:15 p.m. ET Texas Rangers Thursday, March 26 at Phillies 4:15 p.m. ET Toronto Blue Jays Friday, March 27 vs. Athletics 7:07 p.m. ET Washington Nationals Thursday, March 26 at Cubs 2:20 p.m. ET

How to watch MLB on NBC and Peacock :

Sunday Night Baseball will make its debut March 29 with a matchup between two 2025 first-place teams, as the Mariners play host to the Guardians. The 18-game MLB Sunday Leadoff schedule will begin May 3, with the defending AL champion Toronto Blue Jays visiting the Twins in Minnesota. On Sunday, July 5, all 15 MLB games will be presented nationally across Peacock and NBC as part of a special all-day “Star-Spangled Sunday” showcase.

NBC Sports will also stream one out-of-market game each day of the 2026 MLB season nationally on Peacock. Telemundo Deportes will present all NBCUniversal-produced MLB games in Spanish, with Universo televising all games broadcast on NBC.

MLB Returns to NBC and Peacock in 2026: Full schedule announced From an MLB Opening Day doubleheader on March 26 to the Wild Card round of the playoffs, NBC Sports’ 2026 schedule delivers wall-to-wall coverage.

How to sign up for Peacock:

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC and Bravo hits for whatever suits your mood.

MLB on NBC 2026 schedule:

Click here to see the full list of MLB games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.