How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros: TV/live stream info, full Sunday MLB game schedule

The Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros wrap up a three-game series this Sunday, August 20 in an MLB Sunday Showdown on NBC and Peacock — an AL West matchup with both teams battling for the postseason.

The Sunday Morning MLB package will broadcast a total of 19 exclusive live games. Click for the complete 2023 MLB on Peacock schedule as well as how to access exclusive content.

How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros:

Date: Sunday, August 20

Time: 1:05 PM ET; Live coverage begins at 12:30 PM ET

Location: Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX

Live Stream: Peacock

What other MLB games are on this Sunday?

*All times are listed as ET

Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros - 1:05 PM

Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees - 1:35 PM

San Francisco Giants vs Atlanta Braves - 1:35 PM

Toronto Blue Jays vs Cincinnati Reds - 1:40 PM

Detroit Tigers vs Cleveland Guardians - 1:40 PM

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Minnesota Twins - 2:10 PM

New York Mets vs St. Louis Cardinals - 2:15 PM

Kansas City Royals vs Chicago Cubs - 2:20 PM

Milwaukee Brewers vs Texas Rangers - 2:35 PM

Chicago White Sox vs Colorado Rockies - 3:10 PM

Baltimore Orioles vs Oakland Athletics - 4:07 PM

Tampa Bay Rays vs LA Angels - 4:07 PM

Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres - 4:10 PM

Miami Marlins vs LA Dodgers - 4:10 PM

Philadelphia Phillies vs Washington Nationals - 7:10 PM

