How to watch the Minnesota Twins vs Baltimore Orioles: TV/live stream info, full Sunday MLB game schedule

It’s the Minnesota Twins vs Baltimore Orioles this Sunday, July 2 in an MLB Sunday Showdown NBC and Peacock . The Sunday Morning MLB package will broadcast a total of 19 exclusive live games. Click for the complete 2023 MLB on Peacock schedule as well as how to access exclusive content.

Every week, the broadcast booth will feature announcers from the participating teams. Talent for this week’s Minnesota Twins vs Baltimore Orioles game will include play-by-play announcer Brendan Burke who will be joined by analysts Ben McDonald and Glen Perkins.

How to watch the Minnesota Twins vs Baltimore Orioles:

Date: Sunday, July 2

Time: 12:05 PM; Live coverage begins at

Location: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Live Stream: Peacock

What other MLB games are on this Sunday?

*All times are listed as ET

Minnesota Twins vs Baltimore Orioles - 12:05 PM

Washington Nationals vs Philadelphia Phillies - 1:35 PM

Miami Marlins vs Atlanta Braves - 1:35 PM

Milwaukee Brewers vs Pittsburgh Pirates - 1:35 PM

Boston Red Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays - 1:37 PM

San Diego Padres vs Cincinnati Reds - 1:40 PM

LA Dodgers vs Kansas City Royals - 2:10 PM

New York Yankees vs St. Louis Cardinals - 2:15 PM

Cleveland Guardians vs Chicago Cubs - 2:20 PM

Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers - 2:35 PM

Detroit Tigers vs Colorado Rockies - 3:10 PM

Arizona Diamondbacks vs LA Angels - 4:07 PM

Chicago White Sox vs Oakland Athletics - 4:07 PM

Tampa Bay Rays vs Seattle Mariners - 4:10 PM

San Francisco Giants vs New York Mets - 7:10 PM

