MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SHOOTING-PANAM-2023-SANTIAGO
A 1984 Olympian qualifies for the 2024 Olympics, his second Olympics
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes activate forward Andrei Svechnikov from injured reserve
Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation - Final Round
Two KFT players suspended for betting on PGA Tour events

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cpvstot_evertonsanction_231027.jpg
Report: PL seeking 12-point deduction for Everton
nbc_pl_cpvstot_tonalinews_231027.jpg
Tonali begins 10-month worldwide suspension
nbc_ffhh_jones_231027_1920x1080_2277337667823.jpg
Taylor has ‘unlocked’ Waller, Giants WRs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Kelly to start World Series Game 2 for Diamondbacks, Pfaadt to start Game 3

  
Published October 26, 2023 11:44 PM
ARLINGTON, Texas — Right-hander Merrill Kelly will start Game 2 of the World Series for the Arizona Diamondbacks and rookie Brandon Pfaadt will start Game 3 when the championship moves to Phoenix.

“It will follow the same pattern. I don’t want to be secretive about it,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Thursday.

Zac Gallen starts Friday night’s opener for Arizona and Nathan Eovaldi will be on the mound for Texas.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said he will wait until Friday to announce his Game 2 pitcher.

The 35-year-old Kelly was 12-8 with a 3.29 ERA during the season and is 2-1 with a 2.65 ERA in three postseason starts, striking out 19 and walking eight in 17 innings.

He beat the Los Angeles Dodgers with 6 1/3 scoreless innings in the Division Series opener and lost Game 2 of the Championship Series against Philadelphia when he allowed four runs in 5 2/3 innings that included a pair of home runs by Kyle Schwarber and one by Trea Turner.

Kelly rebounded to win Game 6 at Philadelphia, allowing one run in five innings.

Pfaadt, a 25-year-old right-hander, debuted on May 3 and went 3-9 with a 5.72 ERA in 18 starts and one relief appearance. He has a 2.70 ERA with no decisions in four postseason starts, all won by the Diamondbacks.

He pitched shutout ball in Games 3 against Los Angeles (4 1/3 innings) and Philadelphia (5 2/3 innings), allowed three runs over 2 2/3 innings in the Wild Card Series opener at Milwaukee and gave up two runs over four innings in Monday’s Game 7 at Philadelphia.