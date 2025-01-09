 Skip navigation
Left-hander Caleb Ferguson agrees to one-year, $3 million deal with Pirates pending physical

  
January 9, 2025
Sep 16, 2024; San Diego, California, USA: Houston Astros relief pitcher Caleb Ferguson (64) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning at Petco Park.

PITTSBURGH — Left-hander Caleb Ferguson and the Pittsburgh Pirates have agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract.

The agreement Thursday is pending a successful physical.

The 28-year-old is 19-13 with five saves and a 3.68 ERA in 263 games with the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and Houston Astros. Ferguson split time between the Yankees and Astros last season, going 1-4 with a 4.64 ERA.

The Pirates plan to stretch Ferguson out in spring training to see if he is an option to join the starting rotations. Ferguson has made 14 starts in his big league career, most as an opener. He made a couple of spot starts during his rookie season with the Dodgers in 2018, including working five innings against San Francisco in his second major league appearance.

The Dodgers quickly moved Ferguson to the bullpen and he has served as a reliever for the vast majority of his career.

Pittsburgh has a need for a left-hander in a rotation anchored by right-handers, including 2024 National League Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes, Mitch Keller and Jared Jones.