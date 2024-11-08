 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Nashville Predators
Frustration is mounting for the Predators, who are off to their worst start and last in the NHL
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Memphis Grizzlies
Fantasy Basketball Week 4 Waiver Wired: Scotty Pippen Jr.? Don’t mind if we do
Curt Miller
Dallas Wings hire Curt Miller as GM and executive vice president of basketball operations

Top Clips

nbc_dps_deanblandino_241108.jpg
Blandino: Bengals’ 2-point play called incorrectly
oly_fswom_kaorisakamotoshort_241108.jpg
Sakamoto skates to season’s best at NHK Trophy
nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Nashville Predators
Frustration is mounting for the Predators, who are off to their worst start and last in the NHL
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Memphis Grizzlies
Fantasy Basketball Week 4 Waiver Wired: Scotty Pippen Jr.? Don’t mind if we do
Curt Miller
Dallas Wings hire Curt Miller as GM and executive vice president of basketball operations

Top Clips

nbc_dps_deanblandino_241108.jpg
Blandino: Bengals’ 2-point play called incorrectly
oly_fswom_kaorisakamotoshort_241108.jpg
Sakamoto skates to season’s best at NHK Trophy
nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Longtime Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is on the mend after 2 surgeries

  
Published November 8, 2024 11:49 AM
Clayton Kershaw

Oct 6, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) warms up before game two against the San Diego Padres in the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Kiyoshi Mio/Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw is “planning to crush some rehab” in his recovery from two surgeries.

Kershaw posted on Instagram that he had foot and knee procedures. He thanked Drs. Kenneth Jung and Neal ElAttrache for performing the operations.

“Planning to crush some rehab and be as good as can be come next year,” Kershaw posted.

The 36-year-old Kershaw is 212-94 with a 2.50 ERA in 429 starts and three relief appearances over 17 seasons — all with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He declined a $10 million player option in favor of free agency, but he is expected to return to LA.

He was hurt for much of last season, finishing with a 2-2 record and a 4.50 ERA over seven starts. He was sidelined throughout the Dodgers’ run to the franchise’s eighth World Series championship.