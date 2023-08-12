 Skip navigation
Mariners place SS J.P. Crawford on concussion injured list following collision

  
Published August 11, 2023 11:22 PM
Aug 6, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) runs after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners placed shortstop J.P. Crawford on the 7-day concussion injured list on Friday, a blow for the playoff-contending club as it opens a weekend series against AL-best Baltimore.

Crawford collided with third baseman Eugenio Suárez as both went for a groundball in the fourth inning of Seattle’s victory on San Diego on Wednesday. Crawford was shaken up and remained in after discussions with athletic trainers and manager Scott Servais, but was lifted later in the game after feeling the effects of the collision.

The move was retroactive to Thursday. Servais said Crawford has been feeling better the past couple of days.

“He didn’t feel good,” Servais said. “He stayed in the game after he got hit - Geno’s shoulder hit him (in the) jaw area. He felt woozy right away, thought he could play through it. A couple of innings later he was like, ‘Whoa, my head is pounding here, let’s do the right thing.’”

Crawford is enjoying the best season of his career at the plate, batting .266 with 10 homers and 38 RBIs while hitting in the leadoff spot for most of the year. With Crawford out, Julio Rodríguez batted leadoff on Friday night and Jose Caballero played shortstop. Servais said Caballero and Dylan Moore, who was scratched from the lineup Friday shortly before the first pitch, will primarily fill in at shortstop over the next week.

Seattle recalled utility player Sam Haggerty from Triple-A Tacoma to take Crawford’s roster spot. Haggerty was hitting .319 in 42 games with Tacoma. He appeared in 24 games with Seattle earlier in the season and hit .190.

The Mariners entered Friday trailing the Toronto Blue Jays by 1 1/2 games for the final AL wild-card spot.