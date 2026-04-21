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Mariners put Brendan Donovan on 10-day IL, add Will Wilson to active roster

  
Published April 21, 2026 11:14 AM
Trout, Witt Jr. face off on Sunday Night Baseball
April 21, 2026 09:02 AM
It's a clash of veteran starpower and emerging studs as Mike Trout leads the Angels into Kansas City for a meeting with Bobby Witt Jr. and the Royals on Sunday Night Baseball. Watch on Peacock at 7 p.m. ET.

SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners third baseman Brendan Donovan was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left groin muscle strain.

Donovan exited a 5-0 loss to the Texas Rangers with a left hip issue. He also has been dealing with right groin discomfort for two weeks and suggested it might be related to an Oct. 7 sports hernia surgery.

“It’s something that you have to closely monitor and keep watching on,” manager Dan Wilson said. “It’s a big surgery, and he did a great job of getting through it, getting to spring training, and the slow ramp-up in spring training. And now we’re into the season. So, it’s just continued monitoring.”

Donovan, 29, is hitting .304 and has three home runs, eight RBIs and nine walks in 18 games this season. The Mariners acquired Donovan from the Cardinals in February in a three-team trade involving the Tampa Bay Rays.

In other moves, the Mariners selected the contract of infielder Will Wilson, 27, from Triple-A Tacoma. Wilson, a first-round pick in the 2019 amateur draft, made his major league debut last season with the Cleveland Guardians. He hit .192 with four doubles, two RBIs and two stolen bases in 34 games with the Guardians. Wilson was signed by Seattle to a minor league contract with a spring training invite in January. In 14 games with Tacoma, Wilson has hit .275 with one home run and four RBIs.

The Mariners also transferred utility infielder Miles Mastrobuoni to the 60-day IL. Mastrobuoni, 30, who injured a calf while playing for Italy in the World Baseball Classic, began the season on the 10-day IL. He hit .250 with one home run and 12 RBIs across 152 at-bats last season in a part-time role.