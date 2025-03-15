 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Round Three
The Players Championship 2025: Adjusted final-round tee times for Sunday at TPC Sawgrass
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Round Three
Five things you need to know about 54-hole Players leader J.J. Spaun
NASCAR Xfinity Series The LiUNA!
Las Vegas Xfinity results: Justin Allgaier holds off Aric Almirola for win

Top Clips

nbc_golf_scottiebad_250315.jpg
Intense winds set Scheffler off at The Players
nbc_golf_cauleyintv_250315.jpg
Cauley bests wind, seeking Players win on birthday
mpx_rugby.jpg
Six Nations highlights: Ireland 22, Italy 17

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores
Marlins outfielder Jesús Sánchez expected to miss four weeks after straining left oblique

  
Published March 15, 2025 06:51 PM

Miami Marlins outfielder Jesús Sánchez is expected to miss four weeks after straining his left oblique.

The 27-year-old Sánchez was injured Thursday in a spring training game against Houston. He hit .252 with 18 homers and 64 RBIs last season for the Marlins.

“It’s a big piece for us,” Marlins manager Clayton McCullough told reporters on Saturday, including one from MLB.com. “We were counting on him, but this is kind of next man up, and it’ll be an opportunity for others to get a chance to get out there.”

Sánchez made his major league debut for the Marlins in 2020. He is a .240 career hitter with 59 homers and 190 RBIs.

The Marlins host Pittsburgh in their opener on March 27. The Pirates announced Saturday that ace Paul Skenes will start the game.