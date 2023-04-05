 Skip navigation
Top News

Marlins place Johnny Cueto on IL

  
Published April 5, 2023 07:42 AM
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Miami Marlins

Apr 3, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Johnny Cueto (47) is removed from the game against the Minnesota Twins during the second inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

MIAMI -- The Miami Marlins placed veteran pitcher Johnny Cueto on the 15-day injured list because of right bicep tightness.

Cueto’s debut with the Marlins ended in the second inning after he allowed a three-run homer to Minnesota Twins slugger Joey Gallo. The 37-year-old Cueto said he had experienced discomfort in his bicep since spring training but attempted to pitch through it. The results of an imaging test Cueto took appeared promising, said Marlins manager Skip Schumaker.

“Positive stuff with not much inflammation at all in the bicep which was the concern,” Schumaker said. “We just want him to be ready. I think him being built up the right way has been the challenge.”

Cueto signed a one-year, $8.5 million free agent deal with Miami in January that includes a club option for 2024.

The Marlins also placed infielder Joey Wendle (strained right intercostal) on the 10-day injured list and promoted left-handed pitchers Daniel Castano and Braxton Garrett and infielder-outfielder Garrett Hampson from Triple-A Jacksonville.