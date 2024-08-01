Marlins vs. Braves Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 1

It’s Thursday, August 1, and the Miami Marlins (40-68) and the Atlanta Braves (58-49) opens a 4-game weekend series at Truist Park in Atlanta, GA.

Atlanta is just 4-6 in their last 10 games, but they have crept to within 6½ games of the first place Phillies. Miami is languishing in last place in the National League East.



We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Marlins vs. Braves live today

● Date: Thursday, August 1, 2024

● Time: 7:20 PM EST

● Site: Truist Park

● City: Atlanta, GA

● TV/Streaming: BSFL, BSSE, MLBN

Game odds for Marlins vs. Braves

The latest odds as of Thursday morning:

● Moneyline : Marlins +165, Braves -200

● Spread : Marlins +1.5 (-115), Braves -1.5 (-105)

● Over/Under : 8.5 runs

Recent team stats for Miami vs. Atlanta

● Miami is 6-4 in their last 10. They are 18-34 on the road this season. Their overall run differential is -144. SS Xavier Edwards is hitting .415 (17-41) in 12 games since the All-Star Break.

● Atlanta has won two straight but are just 4-6 in their last 10. They are 30-21 at Truist Park this season. Their overall run differential is +59. SS Orlando Arcia is hitting .333 (13-39) in 12 games since the All-Star Break.

Probable starting pitchers for Marlins vs. Braves

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 1): Max Meyer vs. Charlie Morton

○ Miami: Meyer (2-0, 3.00 ERA) has allowed 7 earned runs and 15 hits while striking out 17 over 21 innings

○ Atlanta: Morton (5-6, 4.16 ERA) has allowed 49 earned runs and 93 hits while striking out 103 over 106 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Marlins vs. Braves on August 1, 2024

● With Charlie Morton starting the Braves have won 3 straight home games against the Marlins

● The Braves’ last 3 home games with Charlie Morton as their starting pitcher have gone UNDER the Total

● The Braves have failed to cover the Run Line in 7 of their last 9 home games

● The Marlins have covered the Run Line in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 2.48 units

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Marlins vs. Braves game

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Marlins vs. Braves game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning towards Atlanta on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Braves on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the OVER of 8.5 Total Runs

