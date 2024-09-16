 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen
Anger, optimism among emotions for playoff drivers below cutline after Watkins Glen
News: Columbus Blue Jackets player Johnny Gaudreau, brother Matthew remembered at candelight vigil
Driver charged with killing NHL’s Johnny Gaudreau and his brother had .087 blood-alcohol level
2024 INDYCAR Music City Grand Prix
How Will Power’s IndyCar Championship battle became unbuckled

nbc_fnia_floriotuav3_240915.jpg
Next steps for Tua and the Dolphins
nbc_fnia_floriowatsonv2_240915.jpg
NFL to investigate latest Watson allegations
nbc_fnia_floriobaker_240915.jpg
Mayfield, Buccaneers won’t be doubted anymore

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_fnia_floriotuav3_240915.jpg
Next steps for Tua and the Dolphins
nbc_fnia_floriowatsonv2_240915.jpg
NFL to investigate latest Watson allegations
nbc_fnia_floriobaker_240915.jpg
Mayfield, Buccaneers won’t be doubted anymore

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Mets' Francisco Lindor to get scan of sore back after leaving game for second time in three days
Published September 15, 2024 08:45 PM

  
Published September 15, 2024 08:45 PM
Sep 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (21) takes a swing during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. He would leave the game with an injury. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

PHILADELPHIA — Mets All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor will have an MRI on his sore back after it forced him out of a game for the second time in three days.

Lindor left Sunday’s 2-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies with lower back discomfort in the middle of the second inning. Lindor also came out of Friday’s game in the middle of the seventh inning and was held out of the lineup on Saturday.

He singled to center leading off the game Sunday and had an assist on Trea Turner’s grounder in the bottom half. Lindor said he felt the discomfort after taking the first few steps out of the batter’s box on his first-inning hit.

He will be evaluated on Monday and have further tests.

“It’s extremely difficult,” he said. “As someone who wants to post and be available, it’s difficult to come out of a game and not be available.”

Lindor said the back discomfort has been bothering him for a while and it worsened during this series.

He is hitting .271 with 31 homers, 86 RBIs and 27 stolen bases. Lindor was batting .193 with seven homers and 22 RBIs through May 20 but since then is batting .307 with 24 homers and 64 RBIs in his last 101 games.