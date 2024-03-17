 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Two
Cantlay shares expectations for ‘meet and greet’ with PIF governor
ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships 2024 - Rotterdam
Kristen Santos-Griswold, U.S. women take gold, silver to cap historic short track worlds

Top Clips

nbc_golf_schefflerholeout_240317__560570.jpg
Scheffler holes out for stellar eagle at No. 4
PLMorningsLive-Nashville24_2_copy.jpg
Lowe Down: Premier League Fan Fest preview
nbc_pl_moyesint_240317.jpg
Moyes: ‘Not much’ Hammers can do with VAR v. Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Two
Cantlay shares expectations for ‘meet and greet’ with PIF governor
ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships 2024 - Rotterdam
Kristen Santos-Griswold, U.S. women take gold, silver to cap historic short track worlds

Top Clips

nbc_golf_schefflerholeout_240317__560570.jpg
Scheffler holes out for stellar eagle at No. 4
PLMorningsLive-Nashville24_2_copy.jpg
Lowe Down: Premier League Fan Fest preview
nbc_pl_moyesint_240317.jpg
Moyes: ‘Not much’ Hammers can do with VAR v. Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mets owner Steven Cohen doesn’t expect long-term deal with star Pete Alonso before season ends

  
Published March 17, 2024 03:18 PM
'Sky is the limit' for Rangers' prospect Langford
March 14, 2024 09:00 PM
There's plenty of reason to believe top outfield prospect Wyatt Langford can become a "20-20 guy" right away if he earns a spot on the Texas Rangers Opening Day roster.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — New York Mets owner Steve Cohen doesn’t expect to sign a long-term contract with star first baseman Pete Alonso before the end of the season.

Alonso has a $20.5 million, one-year contract and can become a free agent after the World Series.

“We haven’t had any discussion and I think at this point, for Pete, it’s best for him to go and have a great year and not be distracted,” Cohen said Sunday at Mets spring training camp.

Alonso, who turns 30 in December, was the 2019 NL Rookie of the Year and is a three-time All-Star. He has a .251 batting average with 192 homers, 498 RBIs and a .870 OPS in five major league seasons.

Alonso last fall hired Scott Boras as his agent, and Boras generally prefers his clients use their free-agent rights to maximize value.

Cohen believes his good relationship with Boras could help the Mets.

“I enjoy the conversation,” he said.

Cohen, who bought the Mets in November 2020, pointed to the team’s $102 million, five-year deal with closer Edwin Díaz and $162 million, eight-year contract with outfielder Brandon Nimmo before the 2022 season.

“We know how to do this,” Cohen said. “We did it with Edwin. We did it with Brandon after the season, and so we’ll figure it out when we get there.”

New York is coming off season in which it finished fourth in the NL East with a 75-87 record despite a record $355 million opening-day payroll. The Mets shed players for prospects ahead of the trade deadline and paid a record luxury tax of nearly $101 million.

“For the first time I would say that we’re starting to look stacked,” Cohen said during a 20-minute media session, his first of spring training. “I don’t think I ever would have said that term. That’s a good feeling. Between that and our ability to use our resources in the free agency market, that’s a pretty powerful combination.”

Cohen remains optimistic that the Mets can reach the playoffs, even with top starter Kodai Senga projected to start the season on the injured list because of a strained right shoulder.

“When you talk with players, they said the defense is going to be so much better than last year,” Cohen said. “Last year we were giving four outs in an inning.”

“We’ve talked about being competitive,” Cohen added. “My expectation is we will be. I think the club looks pretty good. I think general expectations have been pretty low and I think we’ll going to surprise to the upside.”