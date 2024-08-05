Mets vs. Cardinals Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 5

It’s Monday, August 5, and the Mets are in St. Louis for a series against the Cardinals.

New York lost two of three in Anaheim to the Angels to fall to 58-53 on the season. The Cardinals lost two of three to the rival Cubs in Chicago over the weekend and enter the series with a record of 57-55.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mets vs. Cardinals live today

● Date: Monday, August 5, 2024

● Time: 5:15PM EST

● Site: Busch Stadium

● City: St. Louis, MO

● TV/Streaming: SNY, BSMW

Game odds for Mets vs. Cardinals

The latest odds as of Monday midday:

● Money Line : Mets -115, Cardinals -105

● Spread : Mets -1.5 (+145), Cardinals +1.5 (-175)

● Over/Under : 9 runs

Recent team stats for Mets vs. Cardinals

● New York has lost 2 straight and is just 5-5 in their last 10 to fall 1½ games behind in the hunt for a Wild Card spot. The Mets are now 28-24 away from Citi Field this season. Their overall run differential is +28.

● The Cardinals are just 4-6 in their last 10. They sit 3 games out of a wild card spot and 5½ behind the Brewers in the National League Central. They are 29-25 at Busch Stadium. Their overall run differential is -42.

Probable starting pitchers for Mets vs. Cardinals

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 5): Sean Manaea vs. Andre Pallante

○ Mets: Manaea (7-4, 3.50 ERA) has allowed 44 earned runs and 90 hits while striking out 112 over 113 innings

○ Cardinals: Pallante (4-5, 4.04 ERA) has allowed 28 earned runs and 62 hits while striking out 49 over 62.1 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets vs. Cardinals on August 5, 2024

● Tommy Pham is batting .545 (6-11) with 2 HRs and 4 RBIs against Manaea in his career

● The Cardinals have failed to cover the Run Line in 3 straight games against the Mets

● Betting the Mets strictly on the Moneyline on the road this season is showing a 110% return

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Mets vs. Cardinals game

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Mets vs. Cardinals game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports sees greater value in and is leaning towards the Mets on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards the Total UNDER 9 runs

