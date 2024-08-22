Mets vs. Padres Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 22

It’s Thursday, August 22, and the Mets (66-61) are on the West Coast for a weekend series against the San Diego Padres (72-56).

Yesterday, Jesse Winker smacked his 1st home run as a member of the New York Mets in the bottom of the 9th to knock off the Baltimore Orioles 4-3. Francisco Lindor belted his 25th home run of the season earlier in the game for New York. The Padres were soundly defeated at home by the Minnesota Twins by the score of 11-4.

With the win, the Mets gained a game on the Braves in the race for the final Wild Card spot in the National League. They trail Atlanta now by 1.5 games. San Diego is currently holding a Wild Card spot in the National League, but they have their eyes on a bigger prize…the NL West. The Padres trail the Dodgers by 4 games.

Game details & how to watch Mets vs. Padres live today

● Date: Thursday, August 22, 2024

● Time: 9:40PM EST

● Site: Petco Park

● City: San Diego, CA

● TV/Streaming: SNY, SDPA

Game odds for Mets vs. Padres

The latest odds as of Thursday morning:

● Money Line : Mets +135, Padres -160

● Spread : Mets +1.5 (-175), Padres -1.5 (+145)

● Over/Under : 7.5 runs

Recent team stats for Mets vs. Padres

● New York gained a game on the Atlanta Braves in the race for the final Wild Card spot in the National League. They are 5-5 in their last 10. New York is 31-28 away from Citi Field this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +27.

● The Padres have been strong since the All-Star Break sporting a record of 22-7. They are 6-4 in their last 10. San Diego is 35-30 at home this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +67.

Probable starting pitchers for Mets vs. Padres

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 22): Luis Severino vs. Dylan Cease

○ Mets: Severino (8-6, 3.91 ERA) has allowed 54 earned runs and 142 hits while striking out 108 over 140.1 innings

○ Padres: Cease (12-9, 3.46 ERA) has allowed 57 earned runs and 102 hits while striking out 186 over 148.1 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets vs. Padres on August 22, 2024

● Manny Machado has hit 3 HRs in 17 career ABs against Luis Severino

● Francisco Lindor is 3-9 (.333) in his career against Dylan Cease

● Who’s Hot? Francisco Lindor has been held without at least one hit in just two games this month. The veteran shortstop is hitting .333 in August.

● Who’s Not! Francisco Alvarez did hit a walk-off HR earlier this week, but he is just 1 for his last 11 over the past 4 games.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Mets vs. Padres game

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Mets vs. Padres game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Padres on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 7.5 runs

