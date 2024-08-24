Mets vs. Padres Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 24

It’s Saturday, August 24, and the Mets (67-62) continue their series in San Diego against the Padres (73-57). Last night, Joe Musgrove shut out the Mets 7-0. The veteran allowed just a single hit in 7 innings. Luis Arraez picked up 3 hits including his 4th home run to lead the offensive attack against the Mets’ hurlers

San Diego’s win kept them within 4½ games of the LA Dodgers in the National League West. The loss dropped the Mets to 2 ½ games back of the Braves in the chase for the final Wild Card spot in the National League.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mets vs. Padres live today

● Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024

● Time: 8:40PM EST

● Site: Petco Park

● City: San Diego, CA

● TV/Streaming: WPIX, SDPA

Game odds for Mets vs. Padres

The latest odds as of Saturday morning:

● Money Line : Mets +130, Padres -155

● Spread : Mets +1.5 (-175), Padres -1.5 (+145)

● Over/Under : 7.5 runs

Recent team stats for Mets vs. Padres

● The Mets are 6-4 in their last 10. New York is 32-29 away from Citi Field this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +25.

● The Padres’ win last night snapped a 2-game losing streak. They are 6-4 in their last 10. San Diego is 36-31 at home this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +69.

Probable starting pitchers for Mets vs. Padres

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 24): David Peterson vs. Michael King

○ Mets: Peterson (7-1, 3.00 ERA) has allowed 26 earned runs and 71 hits while striking out 64 over 78 innings

○ Padres: King (11-6, 3.18 ERA) has allowed 50 earned runs and 116 hits while striking out 167 over 141.1 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets vs. Padres on August 24, 2024

● Francisco Lindor picked up 1 of the 2 hits the Mets had last night to extend his modest hitting streak to 5 games (7-16).

● Last season’s batting champion, Luis Arraez has hit in 4 straight (7-19) for the Padres.

● Who’s Hot? David Peterson is 2-0 in 4 August starts. He has allowed 5 earned runs in 24.1 innings.

● Who’s Even Hotter? Michael King is 4-0 in his last 5 starts. He’s allowed just 9 earned runs in 30.1 innings.

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Mets vs. Padres game

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Mets vs. Padres game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Padres on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 7.5 runs

