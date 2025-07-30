MLB trade deadline: Eugenio Suárez, Mitch Keller, Merrill Kelly among prized players who could move

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks got the trade deadline party started when they dealt 2024 All-Star Josh Naylor to the Seattle Mariners for two pitching prospects.

That probably won’t be the last time the D-backs make news before the July 31 deadline.

Arizona has had a disappointing season with a 51-57 record and now appears to be one of the most active sellers on the MLB market, dangling third baseman Eugenio Suárez and starting pitchers Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly.

The potential buyers include teams like the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Detroit Tigers, Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers, who are all trying to beef up their rosters in hopes of a deep playoff run.

The market is heating up quickly: The Yankees acquired third baseman Ryan McMahon from the Rockies, while the Orioles traded left-handed reliever Gregory Soto to the Mets and right-hander Seranthony Dominguez to the Blue Jays.

The Royals are among the teams who look like they’ve decided to keep possible trade chips. Right-hander Seth Lugo was expected to be a prized addition at the deadline, but Kansas City decided to extend the veteran on a two-year, $46 million deal that goes until 2027.

The D-backs have been one of the most intriguing teams in baseball over the past few weeks because management has had to make a tough decision whether to buy or sell. Arizona had a 50-50 record after sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals following the All-Star break but were then swept by the Houston Astros, lost two of three to the Pittsburgh Pirates and two more to the Tigers.

Naylor’s already gone and he’ll help a Seattle lineup that could use a little more punch. Suárez is having one of the best seasons of his career, slugging 36 homers over 104 games, and arguably is the best bat on the market.

Here’s a look at some of the top players who could be available as teams try to upgrade for the stretch run:

Eugenio Suárez, 3B, Arizona Diamondbacks

Suarez is just an average defensive third baseman these days, but that’s not why teams want to acquire him. He’s got the kind of bat that can carry a team for weeks at a time, major pop from the right side of the plate. He has 312 career homers, is well-liked in the locker room and has been productive in limited postseason at-bats with a .300 average.

Mitch Keller, SP, Pittsburgh Pirates

The 29-year-old Keller has been overshadowed in the Pirates’ rotation thanks to the emergence of young star Paul Skenes, but the right-hander has been a reliable starter for the past four seasons and was an All-Star in 2023. The one catch is it’ll take a sizable haul for the Pirates to make a deal: He’s under contract through 2028 as part of a relatively reasonable five-year, $77 million deal.

Zac Gallen, SP, Arizona Diamondbacks

Gallen is having the worst full season of his career with a 7-12 record and 5.60 ERA but could still be an attractive add for a team that needs a starter. The 29-year-old right-hander has been one of the top pitchers in the National League over the past five years, finishing in the top 10 of the Cy Young Award voting in 2020, 2022 and 2023. His stuff is still good and he’s had a handful of dominant starts this season.

Merrill Kelly, SP, Arizona Diamondbacks

The 36-year-old righty quietly has been one of the most consistent pitchers in baseball with a 9-6 record and 3.22 ERA. He was also excellent during the D-backs’ postseason run in 2023 with a 3-1 record, 2.25 ERA and 28 strikeouts over 24 innings. Kelly doesn’t have an overpowering fastball but has a five-pitch mix that has consistently delivered results.

Sandy Alcantara, SP, Miami Marlins

The 29-year-old Alcantara isn’t the same pitcher he was when he won the 2022 NL Cy Young Award, but the right-hander still has quite a bit of upside. He’s allowed just one unearned run over 12 innings in his last two starts, which might help his value. His rotation partner Edward Cabrera — another right-hander — also could garner attention with a 3.35 ERA over 18 starts.

Ryan O’Hearn, 1B/DH, Baltimore Orioles

The 31-year-old is having a career year with a .284 average, .375 on-base percentage and 12 homers, helping him earn All-Star honors for the first time in his career. His left-handed bat would be useful in a contender’s lineup.