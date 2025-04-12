Nationals place shortstop CJ Abrams on 10-day injured list

MIAMI — The Washington Nationals placed shortstop CJ Abrams on the 10-day injured list on Saturday because of a right hip flexor strain.

Abrams first experienced discomfort during the Nationals’ home series against Arizona last week and it then flared up again on Friday, when Washington opened a road series in Miami. He was removed after the third inning and underwent an imaging test Saturday that confirmed the strain.

“I told him today to get this thing to calm down and get it right so it doesn’t become a bigger issue,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said before Saturday’s game. “In a week and a half hopefully he’ll be ready to go.”

The 24-year-old Abrams has four homers through his first 11 games this season.

“CJ wants to play every day,” Martinez said. “He wasn’t happy about it. But this was the second stint that it was bothering him. We’re going to try to get him all healed up so it’s something that he won’t have to worry about for the rest of the year.”

The Nationals recalled infielder Nasim Nuñez from Triple-A Rochester in the corresponding move.