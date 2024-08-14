Nationals vs. Orioles Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 14

It’s Wednesday, August 14, and the Baltimore Orioles (70-50) host the Washington Nationals (55-65) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. It’s the finale of a 2-game series between these neighbors.

The Nationals rolled the O’s last night 9-3. In his major league debut, Andres Chaparro ripped 3 doubles to lead Washington’s attack. As a result, the Orioles fell ½ game behind the Yankees in the American League East.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Nationals vs. Orioles live today

● Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2024

● Time: 6:35PM EST

● Site: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

● City: Baltimore, MD

● TV/Streaming: MASN2, MASN

Game odds for Nationals vs. Orioles

The latest odds as of Wednesday morning:

● Moneyline : Nationals +145, Orioles -175

● Spread : Nationals +1.5 (-140), Orioles -1.5 (+115)

● Over/Under : 9 runs

Recent team stats for Nationals vs. Orioles

● With the win Tuesday night, the Nationals are now 6-4 in their last 10. They are 27-33 away from home. Their overall run differential this season is -54.

● The Orioles continue to sputter along. They have lost 2 in a row and are just 5-5 in their last 10. Their record at Camden Yards is 34-26. Their overall run differential this season is +87.

Probable starting pitchers for Washington vs. Baltimore

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 14): DJ Herz vs. Dean Kremer

○ Nationals: Herz (2-4, 4.41 ERA) has allowed 24 earned runs and 49 hits while striking out 63 over 49 innings

○ Orioles: Kremer (4-9, 4.70 ERA) has allowed 44 earned runs and 73 hits while striking out 81 over 84.1 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Nationals vs. Orioles on August 14, 2024

● The Orioles are 8-2 to the OVER in their last 10 games at Camden Yards

● The Nationals are 8-2 to the OVER in their last 10 road games including their last four games in a row.

● Who’s Hot? Luis Garcia Jr. has 16 hits in his last 38 ABs. He is batting .421 in August

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Nationals vs. Orioles game

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Orioles on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Orioles on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 9 runs

