New York Mets sign infielder Nick Madrigal to a one-year contract

  
Published January 31, 2025 08:37 PM
MLB: Chicago Cubs at New York Mets

Apr 29, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Nick Madrigal (1) grounds in to a fielder choice, scoring right fielder DJ Stewart (not pictured) during the eighth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Vincent Carchietta/Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK — The New York Mets signed infielder Nick Madrigal to a one-year contract Friday.

Madrigal hit .221 with 10 RBIs in 51 games for the Chicago Cubs last year. He was non-tendered by the team in November.

The 27-year-old Madrigal will compete for a spot on New York’s bench in spring training. He has made big league starts at second and third base.

Madrigal was selected by the White Sox with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 amateur draft out of Oregon State University. He was traded to the crosstown Cubs in July 2021 in the Craig Kimbrel deal.

Madrigal is a .274 hitter with four homers, 77 RBIs and 17 steals in 285 career major league games.