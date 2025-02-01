New York Mets sign infielder Nick Madrigal to a one-year contract

NEW YORK — The New York Mets signed infielder Nick Madrigal to a one-year contract Friday.

Madrigal hit .221 with 10 RBIs in 51 games for the Chicago Cubs last year. He was non-tendered by the team in November.

The 27-year-old Madrigal will compete for a spot on New York’s bench in spring training. He has made big league starts at second and third base.

Madrigal was selected by the White Sox with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 amateur draft out of Oregon State University. He was traded to the crosstown Cubs in July 2021 in the Craig Kimbrel deal.

Madrigal is a .274 hitter with four homers, 77 RBIs and 17 steals in 285 career major league games.