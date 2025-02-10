 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-AUT-WOMEN-COMBINED
Mikaela Shiffrin, Breezy Johnson win team combined at worlds; Shiffrin breaks medal record
sandersmock.jpg
2025 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: QBs Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders go in top three for Kyle Dvorchak
WM Phoenix Open 2025 - Round One
Genesis Invitational 2025: Odds, favorites, predictions for Torrey Pines

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rexgenesis_250211.jpg
PGA Tour storylines ahead of Genesis Invitational
nbc_dls_kevindurant_250211.jpg
Durant denies report of toxic Suns locker room
DPSMahomesSB.jpg
Analyzing Mahomes’ mistakes in Super Bowl LIX loss

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

New York Yankees re-sign Tim Hill to 1-year contract

  
Published February 10, 2025 01:24 PM
Tim Hill

Oct 15, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Tim Hill (54) pitches during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game two of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Wendell Cruz/Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

NEW YORK — The New York Yankees brought back Tim Hill, finalizing a one-year, $2.85 million contract with the left-handed reliever.

Hill gets a $2.5 million salary this year, and the deal includes a $3 million team option for 2026 with a $350,000 buyout.

Hill, who turns 35, had a $1.8 million deal with the Chicago White Sox last season and was released on June 18 after going 1-0 with a 5.87 ERA in 23 innings over 27 appearances. He signed with New York two days later and went 1-0 with a 2.05 ERA in 35 outings and had a 1.08 ERA in 10 postseason games.

Hill, a 32nd-round pick in the 2014 amateur draft, made his big league debut with Kansas City in 2018. He is 20-14 with a 3.99 ERA in 382 appearances, also playing for San Diego.