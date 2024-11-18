 Skip navigation
Nick Martinez accepts $21.05 million qualifying offer to remain with Reds

  
Published November 18, 2024 03:07 PM
Nick Martinez

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Martinez (28) delivers the pitch in the fifth inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Houston Astros at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024.

Albert Cesare/The Enquirer/Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

CINCINNATI — Pitcher Nick Martinez is accepting a $21.05 million qualifying offer from Cincinnati and is remaining with the Reds rather than pursuing the free-agent market.

A 34-year-old right-hander, Martinez was among 13 free agents who received the qualifying offers from their former clubs on Nov. 4. Players have until 4 p.m. EST Tuesday to accept.

Agent Scott Boras said that Martinez had informed the players’ association he will accept. The union will inform Major League Baseball of all decisions.

Qualifying offers began after the 2012 season, and only 13 of 131 offers had been accepted before this offseason. The price is the average salary of the 125 highest-paid players in the just-ended season.

A free agent can be given a qualifying offer only once, meaning Martinez could become a free agent next offseason without compensation attached.

Martinez agreed in December to a one-year, $14 million contract that included a $12 million player option, which he rejected. He was 10-7 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 starts and 26 relief appearances, striking out 116 and walking 18 in 142 1/3 innings.

He is 37-45 with a 4.09 ERA in seven seasons with Texas (2014-17), San Diego (2022-23) and Cincinnati. Martinez spent 2018-21 pitching in Japan.

Also receiving qualifying offers were New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto, Baltimore right-hander Corbin Burnes and outfielder Anthony Santander, Boston right-hander Nick Pivetta, Houston third baseman Alex Bregman, Arizona first baseman Christian Walker, Atlanta left-hander Max Fried, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández, Milwaukee shortstop Willy Adames, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, left-hander Sean Manaea and right-hander Luis Severino.

If a free agent who declined a qualifying offer signs with a different team, the acquiring club gives up at least one selection in the next amateur draft and possibly signing bonus pool allocation in the next international signing period.

A team that loses a qualified free agent will receive an additional amateur draft pick.