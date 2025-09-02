Orioles beat the Padres 4-3 after All-Star reliever Jason Adam injures leg

SAN DIEGO — Dylan Beavers singled home the go-ahead run with two outs in the seventh inning, two batters after All-Star reliever Jason Adam collapsed in pain on the mound, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the San Diego Padres 4-3 on Monday.

San Diego lost its second straight and dropped 2 1/2 games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.

Adam was carted off the field after getting hurt when he tried to turn toward Gunnar Henderson’s chopper that went off the mound for an infield single. The right-hander immediately signaled for an athletic trainer and grabbed his left knee. He could be seen saying he “felt something pop.”

After receiving attention from trainers, Adam (8-4) was helped to his feet and into a cart, with his left leg propped up on the seat.

Fellow All-Star Robert Suarez came on and struck out pinch-hitter Colton Cowser but then allowed Beavers’ hit to right field that brought in Jeremiah Jackson, who had singled ahead of Henderson.

Padres starter Dylan Cease retired his first four batters before allowing a single and a walk with one out in the second, followed by Samuel Basallo’s two-run double.

San Diego tied it when Kyle Bradish walked Gavin Sheets and Jake Cronenworth to open the bottom half and then allowed a one-out RBI single by Bryce Johnson and a two-out RBI single by Luis Arraez.

Jackson homered off All-Star reliever Adrián Morejón in the fifth to regain the lead for Baltimore before Ramón Laureano hit an RBI single with two outs in the bottom half against his former team.

Keegan Akin struck out Luis Arraez with a runner on first to earn his fourth save. Dietrich Enns (2-2) got the win.

Arraez singled in the seventh for his 1,000th career hit and third of the day.

Orioles RHP Tyler Wells makes his season debut Tuesday night after rehabbing from elbow surgery in 2024. The Padres will counter with RHP Yu Darvish (3-4, 5.66 ERA).