Top News

WNBA: Dallas Wings at Minnesota Lynx
Hiedeman has 20 points and career-high 10 assists for first double-double as Lynx beat Wings 96-71
Tennis: US Open
Venus Williams and Leylah Fernandez reach women’s doubles quarterfinals at the US Open
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Michigan’s targeting call appeal is denied, linebacker Jaishawn Barham to miss 1st half at Oklahoma

Top Clips

nbc_pl_guehitransferoff_250901.jpg
Guehi’s reported move to Liverpool has collapsed
nbc_pl_jacksontransfer_250901.jpg
Report: Bayern, Chelsea reach deal on Jackson
nbc_golf_lukedonaldintv_250901.jpg
Donald learning from road Ryder Cup victories

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

WNBA: Dallas Wings at Minnesota Lynx
Hiedeman has 20 points and career-high 10 assists for first double-double as Lynx beat Wings 96-71
Tennis: US Open
Venus Williams and Leylah Fernandez reach women’s doubles quarterfinals at the US Open
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Michigan’s targeting call appeal is denied, linebacker Jaishawn Barham to miss 1st half at Oklahoma

Top Clips

nbc_pl_guehitransferoff_250901.jpg
Guehi’s reported move to Liverpool has collapsed
nbc_pl_jacksontransfer_250901.jpg
Report: Bayern, Chelsea reach deal on Jackson
nbc_golf_lukedonaldintv_250901.jpg
Donald learning from road Ryder Cup victories

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Orioles beat the Padres 4-3 after All-Star reliever Jason Adam injures leg

  
Published September 1, 2025 11:06 PM
Can Raleigh overtake Judge as AL MVP favorite?
August 29, 2025 11:36 AM
Though Cal Raleigh has a "realistic chance" to overtake Aaron Judge as the American League Most Valuable Player favorite, Jay Croucher lays out why he feels the race is "60-40" in Judge's favor as September looms.

SAN DIEGO — Dylan Beavers singled home the go-ahead run with two outs in the seventh inning, two batters after All-Star reliever Jason Adam collapsed in pain on the mound, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the San Diego Padres 4-3 on Monday.

San Diego lost its second straight and dropped 2 1/2 games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.

Adam was carted off the field after getting hurt when he tried to turn toward Gunnar Henderson’s chopper that went off the mound for an infield single. The right-hander immediately signaled for an athletic trainer and grabbed his left knee. He could be seen saying he “felt something pop.”

After receiving attention from trainers, Adam (8-4) was helped to his feet and into a cart, with his left leg propped up on the seat.

Fellow All-Star Robert Suarez came on and struck out pinch-hitter Colton Cowser but then allowed Beavers’ hit to right field that brought in Jeremiah Jackson, who had singled ahead of Henderson.

Padres starter Dylan Cease retired his first four batters before allowing a single and a walk with one out in the second, followed by Samuel Basallo’s two-run double.

San Diego tied it when Kyle Bradish walked Gavin Sheets and Jake Cronenworth to open the bottom half and then allowed a one-out RBI single by Bryce Johnson and a two-out RBI single by Luis Arraez.

Jackson homered off All-Star reliever Adrián Morejón in the fifth to regain the lead for Baltimore before Ramón Laureano hit an RBI single with two outs in the bottom half against his former team.

Keegan Akin struck out Luis Arraez with a runner on first to earn his fourth save. Dietrich Enns (2-2) got the win.

Arraez singled in the seventh for his 1,000th career hit and third of the day.

Orioles RHP Tyler Wells makes his season debut Tuesday night after rehabbing from elbow surgery in 2024. The Padres will counter with RHP Yu Darvish (3-4, 5.66 ERA).