Orioles’ Zach Eflin leaves game with shoulder fatigue after six strong innings

PHOENIX — Zach Eflin’s great night on the mound had a sour ending after the Baltimore Orioles right-hander left a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks with shoulder fatigue.

Eflin gave up just one run on four hits over six innings but his velocity dipped in the sixth. The 30-year-old mentioned the fatigue to manager Brandon Hyde between innings, which was enough to shut him down for the evening.

The Orioles beat the Diamondbacks 5-1. Eflin threw 73 pitches.

“We’re going to get some tests done, and hopefully, keeping our fingers crossed, everything’s OK there,” Hyde said. “Because he was absolutely cruising and so efficient.

“We’re hoping for the best tomorrow.”

Eflin said he was “pretty optimistic” the issue wouldn’t be a long-term setback. He is 2-1 with a 3.00 ERA through three starts this season.

The Orioles already have lost key reliever Albert Suarez for a couple of months after the right-hander was moved to the 60-day injured list with a shoulder injury.

Eflin was 5-2 with a 2.60 ERA over nine starts for the Orioles last season after being acquired at the trade deadline in a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays.