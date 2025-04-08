 Skip navigation
Top News

Matteo Berrettini
Alexander Zverev loses to Matteo Berrettini in Monte Carlo Masters second round
Jarren Duran
Boston’s Jarren Duran says he opened up about suicide attempt to ‘reach those who feel alone’
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants
Reds at Giants prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 8

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_gatorsvictory_250408.jpg
Florida wins thrilling national championship
nbc_golf_viktorhovlandpressconference_250408.jpg
Hovland: ‘Juices are flowing’ so far at Augusta
nbc_dlb_armstead_250408.jpg
Where does Armstead rank among best MIA OTs ever?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Orioles’ Zach Eflin leaves game with shoulder fatigue after six strong innings

  
Published April 8, 2025 12:52 PM

PHOENIX — Zach Eflin’s great night on the mound had a sour ending after the Baltimore Orioles right-hander left a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks with shoulder fatigue.

Eflin gave up just one run on four hits over six innings but his velocity dipped in the sixth. The 30-year-old mentioned the fatigue to manager Brandon Hyde between innings, which was enough to shut him down for the evening.

The Orioles beat the Diamondbacks 5-1. Eflin threw 73 pitches.

“We’re going to get some tests done, and hopefully, keeping our fingers crossed, everything’s OK there,” Hyde said. “Because he was absolutely cruising and so efficient.

“We’re hoping for the best tomorrow.”

Eflin said he was “pretty optimistic” the issue wouldn’t be a long-term setback. He is 2-1 with a 3.00 ERA through three starts this season.

The Orioles already have lost key reliever Albert Suarez for a couple of months after the right-hander was moved to the 60-day injured list with a shoulder injury.

Eflin was 5-2 with a 2.60 ERA over nine starts for the Orioles last season after being acquired at the trade deadline in a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays.