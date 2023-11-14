 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships - Colorado Springs
Bradie Tennell to miss figure skating season with injury
New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys
Week 10 DFS DraftKings Milly Maker Breakdown
  • Mark Garcia
    ,
  • Mark Garcia
    ,
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Round Three
J.Y. Ko to undergo MRI for knee injury ahead of Tour Champ.

Top Clips

nbc_roto_kylermurray_231114.jpg
What are fantasy expectations for Murray?
nbc_golf_gt_billhorschelint_231114.jpg
Horschel talks gaining control, Tour partnerships
nbc_golf_gt_pingputterforequipmentinsider_231114.jpg
PING’s new pro-inspired PLD Milled putter models

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships - Colorado Springs
Bradie Tennell to miss figure skating season with injury
New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys
Week 10 DFS DraftKings Milly Maker Breakdown
  • Mark Garcia
    ,
  • Mark Garcia
    ,
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Round Three
J.Y. Ko to undergo MRI for knee injury ahead of Tour Champ.

Top Clips

nbc_roto_kylermurray_231114.jpg
What are fantasy expectations for Murray?
nbc_golf_gt_billhorschelint_231114.jpg
Horschel talks gaining control, Tour partnerships
nbc_golf_gt_pingputterforequipmentinsider_231114.jpg
PING’s new pro-inspired PLD Milled putter models

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Padres owner Seidler, who spent big in pursuit of a World Series title, dies at 63

  
Published November 14, 2023 02:37 PM
Peter Seidler

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - APRIL 29: The San Diego Padres owner Peter Seidler looks on prior to the MLB World Tour Mexico City Series between the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants at Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium on April 29, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — Padres owner Peter Seidler, who spent hundreds of millions of dollars trying to bring a long-elusive World Series championship to San Diego, died on Tuesday, the team announced. He was 63.

A cause of death wasn’t disclosed. Seidler, a third-generation member of the O’Malley family that used to own the Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers, was a two-time cancer survivor. The team announced in mid-September that Seidler had an unspecified medical procedure in August and wouldn’t be back at the ballpark the rest of the year.

Seidler was part of a group that purchased the Padres in 2012 and bought out Ron Fowler’s majority stake in November 2020. Seidler also bought Rawlings in conjunction with MLB in 2018.

It was with Seidler’s blessing that the Padres boosted their payroll to about $258 million on opening day, third-highest in the majors, after making a stirring run to the NL Championship Series the previous fall.

Seidler often shrugged off questions about whether the Padres’ big spending on players like Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts was sustainable and mentioned how badly he wanted a championship parade for a city that has never had one.

“Do I believe our parade is going to be on land or on water or on both?” he said.