Padres vs. Dodgers prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, history, betting trends, and stats for Game 2

Shohei Ohtani made his long-awaited postseason debut on Saturday. He did not disappoint crushing a 3-run home run in the bottom of the second inning to spark the Los Angeles Dodgers to a come from behind 7-5 victory over the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of their divisional round series. The Dodgers collected 10 hits in all as they overcame a poor playoff debut from Yoshinobu Yamamoto and won a playoff game for the first time in two years. They were swept in the NLDS last year by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

It took Ohtani 875 games to make his playoff debut. He went 2-5, drove in 3 runs, and struck out twice. This is Ohtani’s first year with the Dodgers after spending the first six years of his career with the Angels.

This is the 3rd time in the last 5 years the Dodgers and the Padres are meeting in the playoffs. Los Angeles won their series in 2020 and the Padres in 2022.

Game 2 is slated for Sunday evening at Dodger Stadium with Yu Darvish expected to pitch for San Diego and Jack Flaherty taking the mound for the Dodgers.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Padres vs. Dodgers – Game 2

● Date: Sunday, October 6, 2024

● Time: 8:03 PM ET

● Site: Dodger Stadium

● City: Los Angeles, CA

● TV/Streaming: FS1

Game odds for Padres vs. Dodgers – Game 2

The latest odds as of Sunday:

● Moneyline: San Diego Padres (+120), Los Angeles Dodgers (-145)

● Spread: Padres +1.5 (-185), Dodgers -1.5 (+150)

● Total: 8.5

Probable starting pitchers for Padres vs. Dodgers – Game 2

● Sunday’s pitching matchup (October 6): Yu Darvish vs. Jack Flaherty

○ Padres: Darvish (7-3, 3.31 ERA) has allowed 30 earned runs and 65 hits while striking out 78 over 81.2 innings. Darvish has made 11 postseason starts in his career. He is 4-6 with a 4.19 ERA over 58 innings.

○ Dodgers: Flaherty (13-7, 3.17 ERA) has allowed 57 earned runs and 135 hits while striking out 105 over 194 innings. Traded to the Dodgers at the trade deadline from Detroit, Flaherty made 10 starts with LA compiling a record of 6-2 with a 3.58 ERA. He is 1-3 with a 3.60 ERA in 5 career postseason appearances (4 starts).

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Padres @ Dodgers

The Dodgers’ bullpen pitched 6 scoreless innings in Game 1

The Dodgers have won their last 6 matchups against divisional foes and 9 of their last 11.

The OVER is 30-23 in the Padres’ games against NL West teams this season

Fernando Tatis, Jr. went 2-4 in Game 1 as did Xander Bogaerts

The bottom third of the Dodgers’ lineup went a combined 5-12 in Game 1

Playoff History for San Diego and Los Angeles

Padres: San Diego now owns a record of 20-33 in their postseason history. They have reached the World Series twice and lost both in 1984 and 1998.

San Diego now owns a record of 20-33 in their postseason history. They have reached the World Series twice and lost both in 1984 and 1998. Dodgers: LA owns an all-time playoff record of 11,550-10,209. They have won 7 World Series crowns – 1959, 1963, 1965, 1981, 1988, and 2020.

Expert picks & predictions for Game 2 of the series between San Diego and Los Angeles

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Game 2 of Padres vs. Dodgers:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Dodgers on the Moneyline

· Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Dodgers on the Run Line

· Total Runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total OVER 8.5 Runs

