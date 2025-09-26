Pete Crow-Armstrong becomes first Cub with 30 homers, 30 doubles, 30 stolen bases in season

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks
Ohtani tops MLB jersey sales for third straight season; Skenes, Raleigh break into top 20
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers
Florida’s Aleksander Barkov has surgery, could miss entire season with knee injury
Ryder Cup 2025 - Friday Afternoon Four-balls
Watch: Rory McIlroy ignites after back-to-back birdie makes

Top Clips

nbc_golf_griffinandrose_250926.jpg
Griffin and Rose duel with long putts at Ryder Cup
mariotathrowcommandersthumbnailimage.jpg
Mariota solid fantasy play in Week 4 vs. Falcons
nbc_roto_walker_250926.jpg
Walker looks ‘meaningfully better’ than Charbonnet

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks
Ohtani tops MLB jersey sales for third straight season; Skenes, Raleigh break into top 20
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers
Florida’s Aleksander Barkov has surgery, could miss entire season with knee injury
Ryder Cup 2025 - Friday Afternoon Four-balls
Watch: Rory McIlroy ignites after back-to-back birdie makes

Top Clips

nbc_golf_griffinandrose_250926.jpg
Griffin and Rose duel with long putts at Ryder Cup
mariotathrowcommandersthumbnailimage.jpg
Mariota solid fantasy play in Week 4 vs. Falcons
nbc_roto_walker_250926.jpg
Walker looks ‘meaningfully better’ than Charbonnet

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Pete Crow-Armstrong becomes first Cub with 30 homers, 30 doubles, 30 stolen bases in season

  
Published September 26, 2025 04:34 PM

CHICAGO — Pete Crow-Armstrong hit his 30th homer Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals, making the speedy Chicago Cubs center fielder the first player in franchise history to go deep 30 times in a season along with stealing 30 bases and hitting 30 doubles.

The 23-year-old Crow-Armstrong also joined Sammy Sosa as the second Cub to hit 30 homers and steal 30 bases. Sosa did it in 1993 and 1995.

The left-handed hitting All-Star smacked a high curve from Miles Mikolas 396 feet into the right-center bleachers for a two-run shot that gave Chicago a 3-0 lead with two outs in the fourth. The drive was Crow-Amstrong’s second homer in his last 29 games.

Crow-Armstrong is batting .245 in his third major league season. He has 35 stolen bases and 37 doubles.