Pete Crow-Armstrong becomes first Cub with 30 homers, 30 doubles, 30 stolen bases in season

CHICAGO — Pete Crow-Armstrong hit his 30th homer Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals, making the speedy Chicago Cubs center fielder the first player in franchise history to go deep 30 times in a season along with stealing 30 bases and hitting 30 doubles.

The 23-year-old Crow-Armstrong also joined Sammy Sosa as the second Cub to hit 30 homers and steal 30 bases. Sosa did it in 1993 and 1995.

The left-handed hitting All-Star smacked a high curve from Miles Mikolas 396 feet into the right-center bleachers for a two-run shot that gave Chicago a 3-0 lead with two outs in the fourth. The drive was Crow-Amstrong’s second homer in his last 29 games.

Crow-Armstrong is batting .245 in his third major league season. He has 35 stolen bases and 37 doubles.