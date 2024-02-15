 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Athletics LHP Scott Alexander
Athletics add free agent lefty Scott Alexander on one-year, $2.25 million contract
Mets RHP Shintaro Fujinami
Shintaro Fujinami finalizes one-year, $3.35 million contract with New York Mets
The Genesis Invitational - Previews
Tiger is replacing a 4-year-old club for Genesis Invitational

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_richmondvvcu_240214.jpg
WBB Highlights: Big fourth leads Richmond past VCU
nbc_cbb_caitlinclarkrecordchase_240214.jpg
Has Clark’s record chase been a distraction?
nbc_golf_gc_tigerwoodsankle_240214.jpg
Tiger appears pain-free in Genesis practice round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Athletics LHP Scott Alexander
Athletics add free agent lefty Scott Alexander on one-year, $2.25 million contract
Mets RHP Shintaro Fujinami
Shintaro Fujinami finalizes one-year, $3.35 million contract with New York Mets
The Genesis Invitational - Previews
Tiger is replacing a 4-year-old club for Genesis Invitational

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_richmondvvcu_240214.jpg
WBB Highlights: Big fourth leads Richmond past VCU
nbc_cbb_caitlinclarkrecordchase_240214.jpg
Has Clark’s record chase been a distraction?
nbc_golf_gc_tigerwoodsankle_240214.jpg
Tiger appears pain-free in Genesis practice round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Phil Maton and Tampa Bays Rays finalize one-year, $6.5 million contract

  
Published February 14, 2024 08:16 PM
Tampa Bay Rays RHP Phil Maton

Oct 23, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros pitcher Phil Maton (88) throws during the first inning of game seven in the ALCS against the Texas Rangers for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Reliever Phil Maton and the Tampa Bay Rays finalized a $6.5 million, one-year contract on Wednesday, a deal that includes a 2025 club option and could be worth $14 million over two years.

Maton gets a $6.25 million salary this season, and the Rays have a $7.75 million option with a $250,000 buyout.

A 30-year-old right-hander, Maton was 4-3 with a 3.00 ERA with 74 strikeouts over 66 innings last year for Houston, his 89 mph average fastball velocity down 2 mph from 2022. Maton is 16-12 with a 4.25 ERA and two saves in 344 games over seven seasons with San Diego (2017-19), Cleveland (2019-21) and Houston (2021-23).

Tampa Bay announced the agreement Wednesday, the first day of spring training workouts for pitchers and catchers - and the first day the Rays could utilize the 60-day injured list. To open a roster spot, the Rays put left-hander Shane McClanahan on the 60-day IL. He is recovering from Tommy John surgery on Aug. 21.