Phillies ‘not really over-concerned at all’ about Harper after he is hit by pitch, leaves game

  
Published February 26, 2025 09:22 PM
Kirby, Fried can challenge Skubal for AL Cy Young
February 25, 2025 06:00 AM
With little value backing Tarik Skubal as the clear American League Cy Young favorite, BTE shares how bettors can best attack this market during the year, including why George Kirby and Max Fried can push for the award.

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Phillies manager Rob Thomson said the team is “not really over-concerned at all” about Bryce Harper after the Philadelphia slugger left Wednesday’s exhibition game against Toronto when he was hit on an arm by a pitch.

Thomson told reporters Harper had a bruise on his right arm after getting hit by the 92 mph from Blue Jays left-hander Richard Lovelady.

“We’ll check him tomorrow but it’s a contusion in the triceps area,” Thomson said, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia, which said Harper had previously been scheduled for a day off on Thursday.

Four players were hit by pitches in the game. Lovelady also was charged with a wild pitch.

“It’s early spring training so guys don’t have their command down,” Thomson said. “There were a bunch of guys hit today. I can’t speak for the kid but maybe he was a little nervous, it’s Bryce Harper. It’s baseball.”