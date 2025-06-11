Phillies RHP Aaron Nola sidelined 2 more weeks with rib injury

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/mk0pb5zyra8b56v4k4n6
Ohio State lands commitment from four-star DE Khary Wilder
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers
‘A UFC fight': Tensions rise in Stanley Cup Final as the Panthers get the upper hand on the Oilers
MLB: Athletics at Los Angeles Angels
Angels’ Chris Taylor placed on injured list with broken left hand

Top Clips

nbc_soccer_usmtswitzhl_250610.jpg
Highlights: USMNT vs. Switzerland (En Español)
nbc_soccer_switzgoal4_250610.jpg
Manzambi powers in a fourth goal against USMNT
nbc_soccer_switzgoal3_250610.jpg
Embolo puts back the rebound against USMNT

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/mk0pb5zyra8b56v4k4n6
Ohio State lands commitment from four-star DE Khary Wilder
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers
‘A UFC fight': Tensions rise in Stanley Cup Final as the Panthers get the upper hand on the Oilers
MLB: Athletics at Los Angeles Angels
Angels’ Chris Taylor placed on injured list with broken left hand

Top Clips

nbc_soccer_usmtswitzhl_250610.jpg
Highlights: USMNT vs. Switzerland (En Español)
nbc_soccer_switzgoal4_250610.jpg
Manzambi powers in a fourth goal against USMNT
nbc_soccer_switzgoal3_250610.jpg
Embolo puts back the rebound against USMNT

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Phillies RHP Aaron Nola sidelined 2 more weeks with rib injury

  
Published June 11, 2025 12:18 AM
NL Cy Young markets offer 'a lot of opportunity'
June 9, 2025 10:38 AM
Rather than leaning on favorites like Paul Skenes and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick share why bettors should consider targeting upside picks such as MacKenzie Gore.

PHILADELPHIA — Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola suffered another setback in his return to pitch when an MRI showed he has an injury in his right ribcage and will be shut down for two weeks.

Nola had already been out since early May with a sprained right ankle that was progressing more slowly than expected. He experienced stiffness in his right side last week in Toronto and that wiped out a planned session against live batters.

Nola underwent testing this week and had what the Phillies called a stress reaction in his right ribcage. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Chicago Cubs that Nola was unsure how the injury may have happened.

Nola is 1-7 with a 6.16 ERA in nine starts. Nola, who signed a $172 million, seven-year contract ahead of the 2024 season, injured his ankle on May 8 during pregame agility drills when the Phillies played the Rays at Steinbrenner Field.

Nola is 105-86 with a 3.78 ERA in 11 seasons with the Phillies.

Thomson said slugger Bryce Harper was starting to feel better as he recovers from right wrist inflammation that last Friday landed him on the 10-day injured list.

The two-time National League MVP and eight-time All-Star is hitting .258 with nine home runs, 34 RBIs and eight stolen bases in 57 games. He missed five games, from May 26 to June 2, with a bruised right elbow after being hit by a pitch from Atlanta’s Spencer Strider.