Phillies vs. Giants prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 6

The Philadelphia Phillies (5-4) open a three-game series tonight against the struggling San Francisco Giants (3-7) at Oracle Park. Philadelphia hands the ball to Andrew Painter (1-0, 1.69 ERA) while the Giants turn to Adrian Houser (0-1, 1.69 ERA).

The Giants’ offense has been nonexistent to date this season. San Francisco scored a total of five runs over their last three games. They rank last in the majors with a .561 OPS and currently hold an MLB-worst -25 run differential through just 10 games. Winners of four of their last five, the Phillies are surviving offensively but not thriving. Bryce Harper and co. are hitting .227 as a team. They wrapped up their weekend series in Denver against the Rockies scoring three runs over the final two games.

As noted earlier, top prospect Andrew Painter is expected to start for Philadelphia tonight. The rookie dominated in his MLB debut with eight strikeouts over 5.1 innings in a 3-2 win over the Nationals on March 31. Veteran Adrian Houser lost in his season debut but was sharp allowing but one run over 5.1 innings against the Padres.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and the opener of this three-game series and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Phillies vs. Giants

Date: Monday, April 6, 2026

Time: 9:45PM EST

Site: Oracle Park

City: San Francisco, CA

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: Phillies vs. Giants

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of FanDuel:



Moneyline: Philadelphia Phillies (-120), San Francisco Giants (+100)

Spread: Phillies -1.5 (+139) / Giants +1.5 (-168)

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Phillies vs. Giants

Pitching matchup for April 6:



Phillies: Andrew Painter

Season Totals: 5.1 IP, 1-0, 1.69 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 8K, 1 BB

Andrew Painter Season Totals: 5.1 IP, 1-0, 1.69 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 8K, 1 BB Giants: Adrian Hauser

Adrian Hauser Season Totals: 5.1 IP, 0-1, 1.69 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 4K, 1 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Phillies vs. Giants

Trea Turner has hit in 6 straight games and is 9-25 over that span with 4 doubles

has hit in 6 straight games and is 9-25 over that span with 4 doubles Bryce Harper is hitting just .139 for the season (5-36)

is hitting just .139 for the season (5-36) Alec Bohm has one extra base hit on the season in 34 ABs

has one extra base hit on the season in 34 ABs Rafael Devers is 8-38 on the season (.211) with 2 extra base hits

is 8-38 on the season (.211) with 2 extra base hits Harrison Bader is 1 for his last 15 and 4-34 on the season (.118)

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Top Betting Trends & Insights: Phillies vs. Giants

The Giants are 2-8 on the Run Line this season

Philadelphia is 2-7 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 5 times in the Phils’ 9 games this season (5-3-1)

The OVER has cashed 4 times in the Giants’ first 10 games (4-3-3)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Costas unpacks MLB's action-packed opening week Bob Costas reflects on a thrilling opening week to the 2026 MLB season, where dominant pitching, standout defensive plays, rookie debuts, and walk-off winners stole the show.

Expert picks & predictions: Phillies vs. Giants

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between Philadelphia and San Francisco:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Phillies on the Run Line.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 8.0.

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