Orioles vs. Guardians prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 16

The Baltimore Orioles (9-9) kick off a four-game series against the Cleveland Guardians (10-9) at Progressive Field tonight. Each team takes the field looking to snap a two-game losing streak.

Inconsistency has been a staple unfortunately for both clubs. The Orioles are 4-6 in their last 10, while the Guardians sit at 5-5 in their last 10 games.

Offensively, the Orioles are led by Gunnar Henderson who boasts a team-leading six home runs but who is hitting just .221 for the season. Pete Alonso was the big offseason free agent signing made by Baltimore this past offseason. The Polar Bear has yet to get on track hitting just .197 with two home runs. The Guardians are no longer overly reliant on Jose Ramirez. Angel Martinez is hitting .302 in his second full season in the majors. Rookie Chase Delauter has five home runs and 12 RBIs.



Tonight’s starters are Shane Baz for Baltimore and Parker Messick for the Guardians. Baz is making his fourth start of 2026. The 26-year-old will be looking to offer more than he has in his previous three starts as he has not pitched a full six innings yet this season. The southpaw Messick has gotten off to a hot start for Cleveland. The 25-year-old lefty has been dominant, limiting opponents to just one earned run and 11 hits over 17.2 innings.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Orioles at Guardians

Date: Thursday, April 16, 2026

Time: 6:10PM EST

Site: Progressive Field

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, CLEGuardians.TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: Orioles vs. Guardians

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Baltimore Orioles (+100), Cleveland Guardians (-131)

Spread: Orioles -1.5 (+168), Guardians +1.5 (-206)

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Orioles vs. Guardians

Pitching matchup for April 16:



Orioles: Shane Baz

Season Totals: 16.0 IP, 0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 13K, 5 BB

Shane Baz Season Totals: 16.0 IP, 0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 13K, 5 BB Tigers: Keider Montero

Season Totals: 17.2 IP, 2-0, 0.51 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 16K, 5 BB



Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Orioles vs. Guardians

Steven Kwam is 3-18 over his last 4 games

is 3-18 over his last 4 games After hitting 4 HRs in March, Chase Delauter has hit just 1 in 11 games in April

has hit just 1 in 11 games in April Colton Cowser is hitting .185 (5-27) in April

is hitting .185 (5-27) in April Taylor Ward is 1-14 over his last 3 games

is 1-14 over his last 3 games Pete Alonso has 6 extra base hits this season in 66 ABs

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top Betting Trends & Insights: Orioles vs. Guardians

The Orioles are 7-11 on the Run Line this season

The Guardians are 11-8 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 10 times in the Orioles’ 18 games this season (10-8)

The OVER has cashed 9 times in the Guardians’ 19 games this season (9-10)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

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Expert picks & predictions: Orioles vs. Guardians

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Orioles and the Guardians:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Guardians on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Guardians on the Run Line.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 8.0.

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