NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
Regular season title could be key in William Byron’s quest for first NASCAR Cup crown
Bobby Fong takes Race 1 at Mid-Ohio, Cameron Beaubier victorious in Race 2 for 90th win
Bobby Fong takes Race 1 at Mid-Ohio, Cameron Beaubier victorious in Race 2 for 90th win
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Houston Astros at New York Yankees
2025 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 update: Aaron Judge clings to top spot, Nolan McLean debuts

Extended HLs: Leeds v. Everton Matchweek 1
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Everton Matchweek 1
nbc_pl_davidmayoes_250818.jpg
Moyes: Handball call on Tarkowski ‘wasn’t fair’
Tarkowski 'can't understand' handball call
Tarkowski ‘can’t understand’ handball call

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Phillies’ Zack Wheeler has surgery to remove blood clot in upper right arm

  
Published August 18, 2025 07:07 PM
Wheeler placed on IL with blood clot in shoulder
August 18, 2025 04:31 PM
With Zack Wheeler headed to the IL because of a blood clot in his shoulder, James Schiano expects an extended absence while Philadelphia loses a vital part of its rotation.

PHILADELPHIA — Phillies ace Zack Wheeler had surgery Monday to remove a blood clot in his upper right arm, and the team says a timeline for his recovery remains unknown.

Manager Rob Thomson acknowledged the uncertainty, saying, “We don’t know,” when asked whether Wheeler would pitch again this season, or if the situation was career-threatening.

The Phillies said Wheeler underwent a thrombolysis procedure by Dr. Paul DiMuzio at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Wheeler, 35, a three-time All-Star currently leading the majors with 195 strikeouts, was placed on the injured list Saturday after experiencing worsening shoulder “heaviness” following his start in Washington the previous night.

His condition fell under the realm of thoracic outlet syndrome, a known risk for overhead-throwing athletes, where compressed blood vessels or nerves near the neck can lead to clot formation.

Treatment options vary depending on the root cause. In addition to clot-dissolving procedures, athletes often undergo extended blood thinner therapy - spanning months - or even rib resection surgery to prevent recurrence, with high return-to-play rates in cases where such interventions are successful.

Meanwhile, the Phillies are left without the anchor of their rotation with six weeks to go in the regular season. The NL East leaders are leaning on a group of arms, including Cristopher Sánchez, Ranger Suárez, Taijuan Walker and Jesús Luzardo, to fill the void. Aaron Nola, who missed three months with ankle and rib injuries, returned to the rotation on Sunday.

“You could always rely on (Wheeler) every fifth day, but at the same time, I have confidence in our entire rotation,” Thomson said. “As tough as it is to lose Zack, I feel really good about our staff. I really do.”

In 24 starts this season, Wheeler is 10-5 with a 2.71 ERA. He has thrown at least 192 innings in three of the previous four seasons.

Beyond the immediate baseball implications, teammates have rallied around Wheeler.

“He’s the heart of this team, the heart of the staff ... you never want to see it,” reliever Matt Strahm said, emphasizing that Wheeler’s health is everyone’s priority.