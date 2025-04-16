 Skip navigation
Pirates place Endy Rodriguez on the 10-day injured list with a lacerated right index finger

  
Published April 16, 2025 11:05 AM

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates placed catcher/first baseman Endy Rodriguez on the 10-injured list with a lacerated right index finger.

Rodriguez was catching when he got hurt during a 10-3 victory over Washington. He was hit on the hand by a pitch in the dirt by Paul Skenes, and the injury required five stitches.

The Pirates recalled right-hander Chase Shugart from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Rodriguez has made nine starts at first base and five at catcher this season, hitting .178 with two RBIs.

The injury leaves the Pirates thin at two positions.

Henry Davis is their only healthy catcher, with Joey Bart missing his fourth straight game because of lower back soreness. Catcher Abrahan Gutierrez joined the team from Indianapolis but was not immediately added to the active roster.

Primarily a catcher, Rodriguez had been playing first base while Spencer Horwitz recovers from right hand surgery. Utility player Enmanuel Valdez started at first base for a second straight night.