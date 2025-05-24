 Skip navigation
Top News

GOLF: MAY 24 PGA Charles Schwab Challenge
Scottie Scheffler makes Colonial charge but stumbles with back-nine bogeys
IHOCKEY-WC-2025-MEN-SWE-USA
U.S. men’s hockey team makes world championship final, best since 1950
MLB: New York Mets at Boston Red Sox
Red Sox 3B Alex Bregman moves closer to possible IL stint, manager Alex Cora says

Top Clips

nbc_mx_jettintrv_250524.jpg
Jett fastest 450 qualifier in return from ACL tear
Women_s_MX_round_1.jpg
Highlights: Women’s Motocross Round 1, Fox Raceway
nbc_mx_hymas_250524.jpg
Hymas fastest in 250MX quals: ‘I belong up front’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rangers SS Corey Seager takes another step in his recovery from a hamstring injury

  
Published May 24, 2025 03:58 PM

CHICAGO — Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager faced live pitching Saturday in another step in his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Seager could return to Texas’ lineup as soon as next week.

“It’s going well with him,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. “So I could see him playing next weekend at home. I mean that’s how well he’s doing. Continue to get live BP when we get home on Monday. Could be even a little sooner, who knows? That’s how good he looks.”

Seager was activated from the injured list on May 3 after being sidelined by a right hamstring strain. He played in five games before he went back on the IL on May 13.

The 31-year-old Seager, who is in the fourth season of a 10-year, $325 million contract, is hitting .300 with six homers and 12 RBIs in 26 games this year.

Outfielder Evan Carter also worked out before Texas’ game at the Chicago White Sox. Carter is on the IL with a right quadriceps strain.

Carter is on a similar timeline as Seager, but Bochy said Carter is going to need a rehab stint in the minors before returning to the team.

“He’s running well. He’s taking swings. He’s doing everything now,” Bochy said. “So he’ll continue to do this and we’ll get his rehab going here real soon, within a week.”

The 22-year-old Carter is batting .182 with a homer and three RBIs in 11 games this season.