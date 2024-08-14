Rangers vs. Red Sox Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 14

It’s Wednesday, August 14, and the Boston Red Sox (63-55) host the Texas Rangers (55-65) at Fenway Park.

It’s the finale of a 3-game series that has seen Boston essentially extinguish what flickering hope existed for Texas to qualify for the playoffs.

Every Red Sox starter tallied at least one hit last night as Boston made it 2 straight over the Rangers with a 9-4 win.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Rangers vs. Red Sox live today

● Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2024

● Time: 6:10PM EST

● Site: Fenway Park

● City: Boston, MA

● TV/Streaming: BSSW, NESN

Game odds for Rangers vs. Red Sox

The latest odds as of Wednesday afternoon:

● Moneyline : Red Sox -130, Rangers +110

● Spread : Red Sox -1.5 (+155), Rangers +1.5 (-190)

● Over/Under : 9.5 runs

Recent team stats for Rangers vs. Red Sox

● As mentioned, the Sox have taken the first two of this series from the Rangers. As a result, the Red Sox have pulled to within 1 game in the chase for the final Wild Card in the American League. They are 5-5 in their last 10. Boston is 29-31 at Fenway Park this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +27.

● The Rangers have now lost three straight. Texas is just 3-7 in their last 10. They are now 24-38 on the road. Texas’ overall run differential for the season is -33.

Probable starting pitchers for Texas vs. Boston

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 14): Dane Dunning vs. Tanner Houck

○ Red Sox: Houck (8-8, 3.02 ERA) has allowed 47 earned runs and 122 hits while striking out 124 over 140 innings

○ Rangers: Dunning (4-7, 4.77 ERA) has allowed 41 earned runs and 72 hits while striking out 78 over 77.1 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rangers vs. Red Sox on August 14, 2024

● The only current Red Sox to have gotten even a single hit off Dane Dunning in their careers are Connor Wong and Ceddanne Rafaela.

● Adolis Garcia is 2-5 (.400) with 1 HR in his career against Tanner Houck.

● The Red Sox have won 11 of their last 13 home games against the Rangers

● The Red Sox are 8-1-1 to the OVER in their last 10 games overall

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Rangers vs. Red Sox game

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Rangers vs. Red Sox game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on Red Sox on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total OVER 9.5 runs

