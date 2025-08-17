 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays
Orioles promote top prospect Samuel Basallo for MLB debut
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros
Astros’ Yordan Alvarez to start rehab assignment at Double-A Corpus Christi on Tuesday
NASCAR: NASCAR All-Star Race
Long: Austin Dillon’s win gives Richard Childress something to celebrate in challenging year

Top Clips

nbc_pl_brunointv_250817.jpg
Fernandes unpacks Man United’s loss to Arsenal
nbc_pl_muarslastdiscussion_250817.jpg
Stellar defense makes Arsenal a ‘dangerous team’
nbc_pl_artetafieldintv_250817.jpg
Arteta reflects on Arsenal’s win over Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays
Orioles promote top prospect Samuel Basallo for MLB debut
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros
Astros’ Yordan Alvarez to start rehab assignment at Double-A Corpus Christi on Tuesday
NASCAR: NASCAR All-Star Race
Long: Austin Dillon’s win gives Richard Childress something to celebrate in challenging year

Top Clips

nbc_pl_brunointv_250817.jpg
Fernandes unpacks Man United’s loss to Arsenal
nbc_pl_muarslastdiscussion_250817.jpg
Stellar defense makes Arsenal a ‘dangerous team’
nbc_pl_artetafieldintv_250817.jpg
Arteta reflects on Arsenal’s win over Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Red Sox infielder Marcelo Mayer to have season-ending right wrist surgery

  
Published August 17, 2025 02:35 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox infielder Marcelo Mayer said Sunday that he’ll have season-ending surgery on his right wrist.

The 22-year-old Mayer injured the wrist in late July, got an injection to try and come back, but decided to have surgery. He said he has a tear that hadn’t improved with the anti-inflammatory injection.

“I knew definitely that it was going to be on the table,” he said, sitting in the Red Sox dugout at Fenway Park before they faced Miami in the series finale.

“As an athlete and somebody that loves this game so much, all I want to do is play and be out there every single day, especially when you’re in the big leagues and the playoffs are so important,” he said. “The way that my wrist is right now, there’s just no way to come back and play. It made the decision pretty easy to have the surgery.”

Drafted fourth overall in 2021, Mayer was called up in late May. A natural shortstop, he played mostly third base, batting .228 with four homers and 10 RBIs in 44 games.

“The shot wasn’t working. It’s a three-month recovery, He should be fine if everything goes well for spring training,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “He’s a big part of the future of this organization, just get him right, get him ready and see what happens in the future.”

Cora said he knew things weren’t going well after Mayer played catch on Thursday’s day off.

“He didn’t sound too positive about it. ‘My swing is not right,’’’ Cora said Mayer told him.

Mayer also knew that surgery was the best option.

“Yeah, gave it my all. Obviously with options given, I could have had surgery when I first injured it or get the shot,” he said. “I tried everything I could with the slight chance to come back and play.”

He also missed the final two months in the minors last season with a shoulder injury and didn’t play after July 31.