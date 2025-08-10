Red Sox score go-ahead run on Machado’s failed hidden ball trick

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Kansas City Royals
Reds plan to activate Hunter Greene from the injured list to pitch against Phillies
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks
Gurriel doubles in 9th to drive in winning run, Diamondbacks hand Rockies 6th straight loss
MLB: Boston Red Sox at San Diego Padres
Laureano singles in Bogaerts in the 10th as the Padres walk-off the Red Sox, 5-4

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tedscottnews_250810.jpg
Scott not on Scheffler’s bag Sunday in Memphis
dnp_nbc_cfb_big10_hiddentalents_250810.jpg
Big Ten football players show off hidden talents
nbc_nas_cwxfinityv5_250810.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series at the Glen on The CW

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Kansas City Royals
Reds plan to activate Hunter Greene from the injured list to pitch against Phillies
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks
Gurriel doubles in 9th to drive in winning run, Diamondbacks hand Rockies 6th straight loss
MLB: Boston Red Sox at San Diego Padres
Laureano singles in Bogaerts in the 10th as the Padres walk-off the Red Sox, 5-4

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tedscottnews_250810.jpg
Scott not on Scheffler’s bag Sunday in Memphis
dnp_nbc_cfb_big10_hiddentalents_250810.jpg
Big Ten football players show off hidden talents
nbc_nas_cwxfinityv5_250810.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series at the Glen on The CW

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Red Sox score go-ahead run on Machado’s failed hidden ball trick

  
Published August 10, 2025 12:33 PM
SP King returning from lengthy absence for Padres
August 8, 2025 03:14 PM
Michael King, who has been out since May 18 with a shoulder injury, will make his return to the mound Saturday against Boston. Eric Samulski previews what fantasy managers can expect from the 30-year-old going forward.

SAN DIEGO (AP) Padres third baseman Manny Machado tried a hidden-ball trick against the Boston Red Sox and it ended up costing San Diego at least one run Saturday.

With Jarren Duran on third base and one out in the third inning, Machado still had the ball after Alex Bregman was caught in a rundown on the previous play. With reliever Wandy Peralta on the rubber, Machado tagged Duran near the bag.

Duran pointed to the mound and third base umpire Scott Barry called a balk, scoring Duran to give Boston a 2-1 lead. Trevor Story moved from second to third.

By rule, the pitcher cannot be on the rubber for a hidden-ball trick to be legal. If another player tags a runner while the pitcher is standing on or straddling the rubber, it’s a balk.

“I thought it was a great baseball play. I’ll take some responsibility,” San Diego manager Mike Shildt said. “We want to work on everything that can possibly happen in spring training. It’s my miss that we didn’t. You just can’t be on the rubber when that happens. But Manny’s IQ shows up again. Just something we didn’t work on. He was on the rubber. But he had him.”

Masataka Yoshida then hit a grounder to bring in Story and make it 3-1. The Padres pulled to 3-2 in the bottom of the inning and went ahead 4-3 in the fifth.

San Diego won 5-4 in 10 innings when Ramón Laureano singled in former Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts from second with no outs.