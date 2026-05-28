Reds’ Rhett Lowder faces hitters in simulated game, rehab assignment could be next

NEW YORK — Cincinnati Reds starter Rhett Lowder threw 45 pitches to hitters at Citi Field, the next step in his recovery from a right shoulder injury.

“Feels good,” he said. “I think we got a good grasp on it early.”

Lowder simulated three innings of work against a handful of Reds teammates, including outfielder Will Benson. Provided he comes out of the session feeling healthy over the next few days, Lowder likely would be scheduled to throw about 70 pitches for Triple-A Louisville at Memphis, a St. Louis Cardinals affiliate.

Cincinnati manager Terry Francona didn’t rule out the possibility Lowder could return to the Reds’ rotation after that one minor league rehabilitation start.

“I think there’s a lot of possibilities. Don’t know that we need to put the cart ahead of the horse. Getting him healthy is what’s really important,” Francona said before his team’s series finale against the New York Mets.

“The fact that he almost could keep throwing — I think he was out for only two or three days. That was all it was. So, he’s not building back up. They just really have been stressing and working on like, range of motion, activating the right muscles and trying to re-train that shoulder. Probably the best way I could say it. And he’s done a really good job.”

Lowder exited his May 7 outing against the Chicago Cubs in the fourth inning and was placed on the 15-day injured list May 13, retroactive to May 10, with right shoulder pain.

The 24-year-old rookie is 3-3 with a 5.40 ERA in eight starts this season and 5-5 with a 3.52 ERA in 14 career outings. He was selected seventh overall by Cincinnati in the 2023 amateur draft from Wake Forest.

Lowder made his major league debut in August 2024 and compiled a 1.17 ERA in six starts spanning 30 2/3 innings that year. But he didn’t pitch in the majors last season, missing time because of a right forearm strain and making only five minor league appearances.